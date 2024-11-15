The Tanning Room Triumphs With Four National Award Wins

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SWINDON, United Kingdom, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria and Simon Hargrave, founders of The Tanning Room , are celebrating an incredible year of success, capped off with four prestigious national award wins.

At the recent TBE Awards 2024 , held at Cumberwell Park in Wiltshire and sponsored by Thrings, The Tanning Room triumphed in the 'Going for Growth' category, sponsored by Milsted Langdon. The ceremony featured entertainment from Bath's Natural Theatre Company, an inspiring talk by Judo Paralympic Champion Chris Hunt Skelley MBE, and a vibrant atmosphere of celebration.

The Tanning Room team also scooped the 'Best Small Business - Beauty', 'Best Entrepreneur – Beauty', and 'Best In Class – Women-Led Business' award at the BASA Awards 2024 , marking a remarkable achievement for their growing brand.

"We're thrilled to be recognised for our growth journey," said Simon Hargrave.“Expanding from a team of two to 35 across six stores and three counties has been an incredible journey. Winning this award feels like a validation of our resilience, especially after navigating the challenges of the pandemic."

Victoria Hargrave added:“We're incredibly proud of how far we've come over the past 11 years. At The Tanning Room, we've worked tirelessly to ensure our customers are at the forefront of everything we do and receiving the best experience possible. Seeing our customer numbers grow year after year, expanding to new stores, and now having a fantastic team of 35 staff members, it's rewarding to know we're not just building a business, but also generating regional employment opportunities. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved.”

The Tanning Room will be upgrading facilities across their salons, with a six-figure investment into the latest ground-breaking technology for the self-tan industry. Further expanding the business' footprint into the self-tanning market, Beau Bronzage is an award-winning tanning product range also launched by the Tanning Room team.

