LIVENTIA And Biosafe Systems


11/15/2024 11:46:37 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BioSafe Systems and LIVENTIA partner to Restore Soil health

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSafe Systems and LIVENTIA are excited to announce a partnership that will bring LIVENTIA's advanced microbial inoculants to BioSafe Systems' Restorative Soils ProgramTM. This collaboration combines LIVENTIA's expertise in microbial technologies, including hyper-vigorous strains of beneficial bacteria and proprietary fermentation processes, with BioSafe Systems' long-standing reputation and well-established product portfolio.

LIVENTIA And Biosafe Systems Image
BioSafe Systems teams up with Liventia for soil and plant health initiatives.

Together, LIVENTIA and BioSafe Systems are positioned to offer growers a powerful one-two punch for healthier soils, stronger crops, and more sustainable farming practices. By providing immediate access to eco-friendly, cutting-edge microbial solutions, this partnership enhances soil health and biodiversity, protects growers' investments, and represents a win for sustainable agriculture.

This is a significant step forward for both companies and, most importantly, for the growers we serve. We look forward to continuing our commitment to providing top-tier, sustainable solutions and are excited for what's to come.

For more information visit our partnership webpage

Jay Sughroue Ph.D., Area Manager, CA, AZ, NV, HI, (951) 719-9244,
[email protected]

Zac Ricciardi, National Cannabis Specialist, (303) 518-5105, [email protected]

SOURCE BioSafe Systems LLC

MENAFN15112024003732001241ID1108890721


PR Newswire

