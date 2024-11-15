Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Alarm System To Protect Wheels/Tires (NJR-142)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to protect vehicle wheels and tires against theft when parked in high-crime neighborhoods," said an inventor, from Staten Island

N.Y., "so I invented the SMART LUG NUT. My design offers an added level of security, and it provides added peace of mind for vehicle owners."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved alarm system for vehicle wheels. In doing so, it would automatically detect tampering and alert the owner. As a result, it increases security, and it prevents theft of wheels and tires while parked. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NJR-142, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED