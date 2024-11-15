(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Medical Plastics Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Rigid Plastics, Soft Plastics), Application (Medical & Monitoring Equipment Housings, Wearables, Ventilators), and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian medical plastics market size is anticipated to reach USD 38.20 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2025 to 2030. Expanding healthcare expenditure in the country owing to the rising income level, increased prevalence of lifestyle diseases, growing health awareness, and improved access to insurance is expected to drive the medical devices and components market, thereby leading to an increase in the demand for medical plastics in the country.

India's medical device industry is highly import-driven and has posed various challenges during the COVID-19 outbreak. This is attributed to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in the international supply chains, leading to a shortage of critical medical devices. Thus, the Government of India, through its 'Make in India' initiative, has increased reliance on domestic producers to meet the increasing demand for essential healthcare equipment, thereby encouraging the Indian medical devices industry to become self-reliant. Moreover, in May 2020, the government announced the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' campaign-a self-reliant India in order to boost the country's economy impacted by COVID-19. This, in turn, is expected to provide further fillip to the indigenous manufacturers of medical devices.

The growth of the medical plastics market in India is challenged by the growing concerns over waste management. The lack of healthcare waste management, especially hazardous waste, and the high risk of environmental pollution have turned into concerns for healthy living. The medical industry produces a broad range of wastes, such as pathological waste, infectious waste, chemical waste, and radioactive waste. These types of waste are generated from hospitals, laboratories, research centers, and autopsy centers, among others. These hazardous medical wastes are challenging the growth of the medical device industry, which, in turn, is expected to hamper the growth of the medical plastics market over the forecast period.

India Medical Plastics Market Report Highlights

The rigid plastics product segment held the largest revenue share of over 70.9% in 2024

The soft plastics product segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period in terms of revenue. The significant CAGR is attributed to the rising demand for catheters, drug delivery systems, seals and gaskets, and pipe and tubing in various medical devices The medical and monitoring equipment housings application segment accounted for over 34.0% of the overall revenue in 2024. This is attributed to the rising demand for medical device housing for ventilators, oximeters, nasal dilators, and various other medical devices Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve The leading players in the India Medical Plastics market include:

Covestro

SABIC

Celanese Corporation

Avient Corporation ATV Projects India Pvt. Ltd. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 50 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $38.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.4% Regions Covered India



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook

Chapter 3. India Medical Plastics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. India Medical Plastics Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Product Overview

3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.5. Supply-Demand GAP Analysis, 2024

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. India Medical Plastics Market: Product Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Medical Plastics Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Rigid Plastics

4.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million) (Tons)

4.1.1.2. ABS

4.1.1.3. PC/ABS Blend

4.1.1.4. PC Blends

4.1.1.5. Polycarbonate

4.1.1.6. Polystyrene

4.1.2. Soft Plastics

4.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million) (Tons)

4.1.2.2. Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

4.1.2.3. Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

4.1.2.4. Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO)

Chapter 5. India Medical Plastics Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Medical Plastics Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Medical & Monitoring Equipment Housings

5.1.2. Drug Delivery Devices

5.1.3. Surgical Tools/Devices

5.1.4. Oxygen Mask

5.1.5. IV System, Cannula & Stop Cock

5.1.6. Wearables

5.1.7. Ventilators

5.1.8. Oxygenated Caps

5.1.9. Water Trap Gaskets

5.1.10. Test Tube Cap

5.1.11. Nasal Dilator

5.1.12. Others

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2. Vendor Landscape

6.3. Competitive Dynamics

6.4. Company Profiles/Listing



Covestro

SABIC

Celanese Corporation

Avient Corporation ATV Projects India Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Indian Medical Plastics Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900