Issue Of Equity - DRIS

FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

15 NOVEMBER 2024

Issue of Equity

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The Board announces that on 15 November 2024 4,151,468 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 54.1p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 4,151,468 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London plc's for listed securities for admission on or around 18 November 2024.

Following this allotment of shares the Company now has 264,398,360 Ordinary Shares in issue.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181