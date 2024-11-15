Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Vehicle Door Accessory To Catch/Contain Items (NJR-134)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to prevent children's toys, snack cups, bottles, pacifiers, and other items from falling out of the car when opening the door," said an inventor, from

Ringoes, N.J., "so I invented the SANITY SAVER. My design can also be used to help contain your pet dog in the car."

This patent-pending invention provides an automatic way to catch and contain small items such as bottles or pacifiers when opening a side vehicle door from the outside. In doing so, it increases convenience and organization. It also could prevent a pet from darting out the door when opened and allow dirt/small debris to easily pass-through design. As a result, it provides added safety, peace of mind and cleanliness. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, parents with young children, pet owners, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NJR-134, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

