عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings


11/15/2024 11:31:43 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GADSDEN, Ala., Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern bank Company, formerly First federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced a net income of approximately $176,000, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to a net income of approximately $367,000, or $0.48 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated that the Company's net interest income decreased approximately $95,000 or (5.06%) during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2023. For the three-months ended September 30, 2024, total interest income increased by approximately $536,000 or 23.65% as compared to the same period in 2023. Total interest expense increased approximately $256,000 or 65.79% for the three-months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023. During the three-months ended September 30, 2024, provisions for credit losses was approximately $373,000 compared to no provisions for the three-months ended September 30, 2023. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, total non-interest income increased approximately by $3,000 or 2.10%, while total non-interest expense increased approximately by $167,000 or 10.93% as compared to the same three-month period in 2023. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to increases in miscellaneous income of approximately $4,000 or 3.72% offset in part by a decrease in customer service fees of approximately $1,000 or (2.79%). The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $119,000 or 13.09%; occupancy expenses of approximately $8,000 or 9.26%, professional service expenses of approximately $74,000 or 58.41%, offset in part by decreases in other operating expenses of approximately $32,000 or (14.50%) and data processing expenses of approximately $2,000 or (1.60%).

The Company's total assets at September 30, 2024 were $113.5 million, as compared to $113.0 million at June 30, 2024. Total stockholders' equity was approximately $15.7 million at September 30, 2024, or 13.82% of total assets, as compared to approximately $14.5 million at June 30, 2024, or approximately 12.80% of total assets.

The Bank has four offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, Alabama and a loan production office located in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market under the symbol“SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“target,”“plan,”“project,”“continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management's plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

(Selected financial data on following pages)
THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)
September 30, June 30,
2024
 2024
Unaudited Audited
ASSETS
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 12,426 $ 12,632
SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value 38,539 37,912
FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK 120 120
LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses
of $1,483 and $1,160 58,742 58,199
PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 1,098 1,133
ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 913 934
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 1,698 2,124
TOTAL ASSETS $ 113,536 $ 113,054
LIABILITIES
DEPOSITS $ 91,098 $ 92,250
OTHER LIABILITIES 6,748 6,338
TOTAL LIABILITIES 97,846 98,588
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share
500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
and outstanding - -
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,
3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued 15 15
Additional paid-in capital 13,945 13,943
Shares held in trust, 46,454 at cost (772 ) (772 )
Retained earnings 14,060 13,884
Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares (8,825 ) (8,825 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (2,733 ) (3,779 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 15,690 14,466
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 113,536 $ 113,054

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2024 2023
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans $ 2,474 $ 1,966
Interest and dividends on securities 166 185
Other interest income 155 108
Total interest income 2,795 2,260
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on deposits 645 389
Interest on borrowings - -
Total interest expense 645 389
Net interest income before provision 2,150 1,871
for loan losses
Provision for loan losses 373 -
Net interest income after provision 1,777 1,871
for loan losses
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Fees and other non-interest income 35 36
Net gain on sale of securities - -
Miscellaneous income 113 109
Total non-interest income 148 145
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits 1,025 906
Office building and equipment expenses 94 86
Professional Services Expense 201 127
Data Processing Expense 182 184
Other operating expense 185 217
Total non-interest expense 1,687 1,521
Income before income tax expense 238 496
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 62 129
Net Income $ 176 $ 367
INCOME PER SHARE:
Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.48
Diluted 0.23 0.48
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $ - $ -
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic 759,632 761,257
Diluted 765,236 768,861

Contact: Gates Little
(256) 543-3860


MENAFN15112024004107003653ID1108890681


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search