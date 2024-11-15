عربي


Kalmar Corporation: Share Repurchase 15.11.2024


11/15/2024 11:31:19 AM

KALMAR CORPORATION, stock exchange RELEASE, 15 NOVEMBER 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
KALMAR CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 15.11.2024
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date 11/15/2024
bourse trade Buy
Share KALMAR
Amount 15,000 Shares
Average price/ share 31.4957 EUR
Total cost 472,435.50 EUR
Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 92 000 shares
including the shares repurchased on 15.11.2024
On behalf of Kalmar Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen
For further information, please contact:
Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697



Attachment

  • Kalmar_15.11_trades

MENAFN15112024004107003653ID1108890676


