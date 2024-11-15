A Better Way Financial Voted Best Financial Planner By Morning Call's Reader's Choice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A Better Way is proud to announce it has been voted The Morning Call's Reader's Choice for Best Financial Planner in the Lehigh Valley. Decided by the readers of Allentown's The Morning Call newspaper, winning the Readers' Choice in any category marks an endorsement of quality from their readership. A Better Way Financial is honored to win the trust and support of the Lehigh Valley community.

Based in Allentown and serving the greater Lehigh Valley, A Better Way Financial specializes in custom-made plans for their clients' unique situations, working with them to understand their goals for retirement and help them on the path towards achieving them. They pride themselves on a personal, down-to-earth approach with their clients, appraising their needs and creating a plan that works for them.

The financial practice thanked their followers for the honor online, saying in a Facebook post, "We're beyond thrilled to announce that we've been voted Morning Call's Reader's Choice for Best Financial Planner in the Lehigh Valley! A huge thank you to our amazing clients and community for trusting us with your financial futures. Your support means the world to us, and we're committed to continuing to provide the best financial planning services possible. Here's to helping even more families and individuals achieve their financial goals!"

For more information about A Better Way Financial, visit abetterwayfinancial or call (610) 440-1700.

Investment advisory services offered through A Better Way Financial, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Insurance and annuities offered through Frank Guida, PA Insurance License #301779.

