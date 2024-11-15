Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Renews At-The-Market Equity Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: GDV, GDV.PR.A) Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (the“Fund”) is pleased to announce it has renewed its at-the-market equity program (“ATM Program”) so that the Fund can issue class A and preferred shares (the“Class A Shares” and“Preferred Shares”, respectively) to the public from time to time, at the Fund's discretion. This ATM Program replaces the prior program established in April 2023 that has terminated. Any Class A Shares or Preferred Shares sold under the ATM Program will be sold through the Toronto Stock Exchange (the“TSX”) or any other marketplace in Canada on which the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded at the prevailing market price at the time of sale. Sales of Class A Shares and Preferred Shares through the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated November 14, 2024 (the“Equity Distribution Agreement”) with RBC Capital Markets Inc. (the“Agent”). Sales of Class A Shares and Preferred Shares will be made by way of“at-the-market distributions” as defined in National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions on the TSX or on any marketplace for the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares in Canada. Since the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares will be distributed at the prevailing market prices at the time of the sale, prices may vary among purchasers during the period of distribution. The ATM Program is being offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated November 14, 2024 to the Fund's short form base shelf prospectus dated November 14, 2024. The maximum gross proceeds from the issuance of the shares will be $100 million for each of the Class A and Preferred Shares. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial advisor or from representatives of the Agent and are available on SEDAR+ at . The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the Fund's sole discretion. The ATM Program will be effective until December 14, 2026, unless terminated prior to such date by the Fund. The Fund intends to use the proceeds from the ATM Program in accordance with the investment objectives and investment strategies of the Fund, subject to the investment restrictions of the Fund. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio (the“Portfolio”) of equity securities of large capitalization global dividend growth companies selected by Brompton Funds Limited (the“Manager”), the manager of the Company. In order to qualify for inclusion in the Portfolio, at the time of investment and at the time of each periodic reconstitution and/or rebalancing of the Portfolio, each global dividend growth company included in the Portfolio must (i) have a market capitalization of at least $10 billion, and (ii) have a history of dividend growth or, in the Manager's view, have high potential for future dividend growth. The investment objectives for the Class A Shares are to provide holders with regular monthly cash distributions and to provide the opportunity for capital appreciation through exposure to the Portfolio. The investment objectives for the Preferred Shares are to provide holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions, currently in the amount of $0.125 per Preferred Share, and to return the original issue price to holders of Preferred Shares on June 30, 2026. Since inception, the Class A Shares have delivered a 13.1% per annum total return based on net asset value, outperforming the MSCI World High Dividend Yield Total Return Index by 5.9% per annum and the MSCI World Total Return Index by 2.1% per annum.(1) The Preferred Shares have returned 5.1% per annum since inception, outperforming the S&P/TSX Preferred Share Total Return Index by 1.7% per annum.(1) About Brompton Funds Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email ... or visit our website at . (1) See Performance table below.

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp.

Compound Annual Returns to October 31, 2024 1-Yr 3-Yr 5-Yr Since Inception Class A Shares (TSX: GDV) 75.8% 11.3% 13.7% 13.1% MSCI World High Dividend Yield Total Return Index 23.6% 6.5% 7.0% 7.2% MSCI World Total Return Index 34.2% 6.9% 12.6% 11.0% Preferred Shares (TSX: 5.1% 5.1% 5.1% 5.1% S&P/TSX Preferred Share Total Return Index 31.1% 1.0% 6.2% 3.4%

Returns are for the periods ended October 31, 2024, and are unaudited. Inception date June 15, 2018. The table shows the compound return on a Class A Share and Preferred Share for each period indicated compared with the MSCI World Total Return Index (“MSCI Index”), the MSCI World High Dividend Yield Total Return Index (“High Dividend Index”) and the S&P/ TSX Preferred Share Total Return Index (“Preferred Share Index”) (together the“Indices”). The MSCI Index captures large and mid‐cap representation across 23 developed markets countries and covers approximately 85% of the free float‐adjusted market capitalization in each country. The High Dividend Index targets companies from the MSCI Index (excluding Real Estate Investment Trusts) with high dividend income and quality characteristics and includes companies that have higher than average dividend yields that are expected to be both sustainable and persistent. The Preferred Share Index tracks the performance, on a market weight basis and a total return basis, of a broad index of preferred shares trading on the TSX that met the criteria relating to size, liquidity and issuer rating. The Fund is actively managed; therefore, its performance is not expected to mirror that of the Indices, which have more diversified portfolios and include a substantially larger number of companies. The Indices' performance is calculated without the deduction of management fees, fund expenses and trading commissions whereas the performance of the Fund is calculated after deducting such fees and expenses. Additionally, the performance of the Class A Shares is impacted by the leverage provided by the Preferred Shares.

The performance information shown is based on the net asset value per Class A Share and the redemption price per Preferred Share and assumes that cash distributions made by the Fund during the periods shown were reinvested at the net asset value per Class A Share or redemption price per Preferred Share in additional Class A Shares or Preferred Shares of the Fund. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the Fund will perform in the future.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the Fund on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an“exchange”). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in its public filings available at . The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all distributions and does not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income tax payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“expect”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“intend”,“estimate”,“predict”,“potential”,“continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

