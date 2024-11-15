Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Toilet Stepstool For Small Children (MHO-375)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new stepstool that would encourage safe and independent toilet use for small children," said an inventor, from Fate, Texas, "so I invented THE TUCK- A- STEP. My design eliminates the need to boost or lift a child, and it would conveniently tuck out of the way when not in use."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient stepstool to assist small children when using the toilet. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional stepstools. As a result, it ensures children have safe and easy access to the toilet. It also eliminates the need to move the stepstool or store in a cabinet. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households with small children, public restrooms, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MHO-375, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

