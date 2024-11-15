CHOU2 PHARMA Opens INAD Files To Develop Portfolio Of New Cannabinoid-Based Companion Animal Drugs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NARBERTH, Pa., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Chou2 Pharma, LLC, a company focused on advancing the therapeutic use of cannabinoid molecules in veterinary medicine, is pleased to announce that the company has opened a portfolio of INAD files with CVM. The new drug indications Chou2

Pharma is pursuing will be targeting therapeutic needs of companion animals and will be developed utilizing Chou2 Pharma's unique precision cannabinoid formulating platform.

"Opening these INAD files with CVM is an important first step toward our achieving our goal of advancing veterinary medicine with this class of molecules," said John Payne, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Chou2 Pharma. "The precision formulating ability of the Chou2 platform positions the company well to develop an innovative portfolio of new companion animal drugs."

In August of this year, Chou2 Pharma hired Brian Segebrecht as CEO to lead the company through the expansion of its pipeline of new companion animal drugs. Brian brings with him a passion for advancing companion animal therapies in

underserved areas, and experience transforming and scaling an animal health business to a point of exit. Previously in his role as CEO of

Sentrx Animal Care, Brian grew the business to a valuation inflection point, and an eventual exit to a strategic buyer in 2023.

"The therapeutic potential of cannabinoid molecules in veterinary medicine is robust," said Brian Segebrecht, CEO of Chou2 Pharma. "Some of the most underserved therapeutic areas of companion animal veterinary medicine also happen to be the most receptive to treatment with this molecular class. This platform represents a significant opportunity to advance vet

med, and I'm excited to join John and the other co-founders of Chou2 in that vision."

INVESTMENT & PARTNERSHIP

Chou2 Pharma continues to seek additional investment in an open Series A round of equity financing and remains open to discussions with potential strategic partners.

The company has engaged a FINRA-registered licensed broker dealer with experience in the animal pharma space to actively support a Series A fundraising process and advise on strategic options with potential co-development or future commercial partners. For more information regarding this process or potential partnership with Chou2

Pharma, please contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Chou2 Pharma, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED