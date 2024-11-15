عربي


Inventhelp Inventor Develops Eye-Catching Dispenser For Beverages (MHO-428)


PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I host many gatherings and I needed a custom and stylish way for guests to dispense their own beverages," said an inventor, from
Slidell, La. "so I invented the CUSTOM WINE DISPENSERS. My design would provide a decorative look for any party or gathering, and it can be used in restaurants, hotels, bars, and conventions."

The patent-pending invention provides a decorative beverage dispenser for various gatherings. In doing so, it would dispense hot and cold beverages. It can be used for various holidays, special occasions, sporting events, etc. It also could enhance the appearance of the space. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for event planners, caterers, restaurants, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MHO-428, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

