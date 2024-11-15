Bike New York & Let’S Do This Announce New Partnership To Enhance Registration Experience For Riders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York City, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Let's Do This will provide services for event, education program and membership registration for Bike New York.

New York, November 2024 – Bike New York (BNY), the not-for-profit empowering New Yorkers to transform their lives and their communities through bicycling has today announced a long term year partnership with leading registration provider and technology partner, Let's Do This (LDT).

The partnership will streamline registration technology for BNY's popular annual calendar of events, including the TD Five Boro Bike Tour (the largest charitable bike ride in the world), while also helping further the organization's mission of promoting cycling as a sustainable and healthy means of transportation.

Bike New York is the leading non-profit for bike safety and education in New York City, and its programming, advocacy work, and community events are helping to create a healthy, vibrant, and sustainable city for everybody. They celebrate the fun and freedom that come from biking, and have been doing so for nearly 50 years.

No matter who you are or where you're from in the five boroughs, Bike New York has a program or service to meet your biking needs. With everything from beginner Learn to Ride classes to bike mechanic job training and placement through its Bike Path workforce development program, BNY provides opportunities for thousands of New Yorkers to learn each year. They also oversee bike and helmet donations, operate a community bike shop with Recycle-A-Bicycle, and host large-scale events like the TD Five Boro Bike Tour-the world's largest charitable ride-and smaller local and regional rides that bring biking communities together. And they're increasingly working with corporate partners and city agencies to ensure everyone on the road is safe.

With greater ability to engage and inspire their community, BNY will look to take their vision of empowering New Yorkers to transform their lives through bicycling to new heights, tying in seamlessly with LDT's mission to be the online company getting everyone together offline.

The tie-in also sees Bike New York become the latest large-scale organizer to commit to using Let's Do This to help streamline admin, find new participants & increase revenue, joining Atlanta Track Club, who last year also confirmed a long-term deal with LDT to provide strategic technology across registration and memberships.

Ken Podziba, CEO of Bike New York, commented:

"After conducting an extensive search for a technology partner capable of meeting all of Bike New York's registration needs, we're excited to announce our partnership with Let's Do This,”

This collaboration marks an important step forward, and we're confident that Let's Do This' cutting-edge platform will enhance the experience for our riders and students, expand our reach to more cyclists, and help us continue empowering New Yorkers to improve their lives through bicycling."

Sam Browne, CEO and Co-Founder of Let's Do This, said:

“Bike New York is an iconic organization, and their events hold a special place in the hearts of New Yorkers. We're so proud that they've chosen us to be their new technology provider, and the challenge of now bringing cycling to an even wider audience is one that really excites us.”

About Bike New York

Bike New York is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to facilitate and promote cycling in New York City through education, public events, and collaboration with community organizations and municipal agencies.

Our vision is to encourage cycling as a safe and sustainable means of transit and recreation, and to elevate cycling as a healthy compliment to New Yorkers' daily lives.

Working with the Department of Transportation and other city agencies, Bike New York provides access to cycling for New Yorkers by offering free bicycling education classes for kids and adults in all five boroughs, informational school assemblies & after-school programs, and a summer program for youth enrolled in organized camp groups. Since 2011, these education programs have reached more than 17,500 New Yorkers.

These free classes are funded through public events, most notably the TD Five Boro Bike Tour, America's largest cycling event. With more than 32,000 cyclists, this ride brings bike enthusiasts from all over the world to enjoy 40 miles of traffic-free streets in New York City.

About Let's Do This

Let's Do This is the leading registration and technology platform built for participation events. Let's Do This helps event organizers grow by attracting, converting and retaining participants through a powerful set of tools designed to drive growth in registrations and revenue.

Let's Do This is the exclusive registration provider for the world's most popular marathon (TCS London Marathon - London Marathon Events), the world's largest half marathon (AJ Bell Great North Run - Great Run Company), and the world's largest 10k (AJC Peachtree Road Race - Atlanta Track Club).

With over $80m in investment raised to date, the organization is backed by venture capital funds Y Combinator (which counts previous early investments in Airbnb, Stripe and Reddit), Craft Ventures & Headline, as well sporting stars like Serena Williams & Usain Bolt.

