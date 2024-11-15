AAOS Sweeps Three Top Workplace Honors Locally And Nationally In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Recognized by Chicago Tribune as a Top Workplace for five consecutive years

ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces for the fifth consecutive year. This prestigious accolade underscores the AAOS' commitment to fostering a positive work environment and employee engagement.

Employee Feedback Drives Workplace Recognition

The Top Workplaces awards are based on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous survey, measuring various aspects of workplace culture, including company values, leadership, and employee satisfaction. This year, AAOS is recognized for its collaborative atmosphere, dedication to professional development and unwavering support for work-life balance.

"We are honored to receive this award for the fifth year in a row," said AAOS Chief Executive Officer Thomas E. Arend, Jr., JD., CAE. "Our employees are our greatest assets, and we strive to create a supportive and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. This award reflects our commitment to not only advancing orthopaedic care, but also investing in the well-being and development of our team."

AAOS continues to implement innovative programs aimed at enhancing the employee experience, including maintaining flexible work arrangements, offering community-building and give back opportunities, ongoing development opportunities that encourage the use of AI, and initiatives that promote health and wellness. AAOS' leadership believes that a motivated and engaged workforce is crucial to achieving its mission of advancing the orthopaedic profession and improving patient care.

The Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces award is a testament to AAOS's strong organizational culture and its dedication to being a leading employer in the region.

Commitment to Workplace Culture Spurs Best and Brightest Recognition

In addition to being named a Top Workplace, AAOS picked up two more workplace awards in 2024. The organization was named among the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For both in Chicago and the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

These esteemed recognitions reflect the AAOS' commitment to encouraging a welcoming workplace culture and investing in employee wellness.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For program celebrates organizations that demonstrate a commitment to excellence in human resource practices and employee engagement. AAOS has been recognized for its innovative approach to employee benefits, continuous learning opportunities and its supportive work environment, all of which contribute to high levels of employee satisfaction and retention.

"This award is a testament to the dedication of our staff, who make AAOS a truly inspiring place to work. We are excited to continue building a workplace where everyone feels valued and can achieve their full potential," said Laura Abrahams, Chief Human Resources Officer at AAOS. "Our team is passionate about making a positive impact in the field of orthopaedics, and we are committed to providing an environment where staff can thrive both personally and professionally."

Fueling a Culture of Excellence

AAOS values the contributions of its people, who truly make the company a great place to work. The AAOS is continually looking for new talent to join a team of hard-working, innovative, friendly, and fun individuals who care deeply about their work, our members and each other. To learn more about how to join Team AAOS, visit the AAOS

Careers Page.



About the AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the

American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments, and related musculoskeletal health care issues; and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

About the Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces

The Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces recognizes companies that create a positive work environment, based on feedback from employees. This annual award highlights organizations that prioritize their workforce and promote a culture of excellence.

About the National Association for Business Resources (NABR)

The National Association for Business Resources (NABR) provides employers with the resources to cultivate a successful workplace culture. Through its programs, NABR recognizes companies that excel in employee relations, benefits, and work environment.

