Shamrock Roofing And Construction Makes The List Of America's Top Roofers In 2024

Client Care and Commitment to Quality Earns Shamrock Roofing Top Honors

- Garen ArmstrongOVERLAND PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shamrock Roofing and is excited to announce that it has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Roofers in America for 2024 by RoofingContractor . This prestigious award highlights Shamrock Roofing 's commitment to delivering superior customer service, above-standard quality in roofing craftsmanship, and unparalleled customer reviews."Shamrock Roofers work incredibly hard to provide outstanding roofing solutions. There's nothing more encouraging than seeing that pay off by being named among the Top 100 Roofers in the nation," said Garen Armstrong, Executive Director of Shamrock Roofing and Construction. "Receiving this award is an honor for all of us and only motivates us to work harder for our customers and community."Shamrock Roofing and Construction, Overland Park's trusted roofing authority, boasts a 47-year legacy of excellence founded on trust, reliability, and expertise. With GAF-certified contractors leading the charge, Shamrock takes pride in meeting industry standards with precision craftsmanship and premium materials. The customer reviews consistently mention their exceptional service, attention to detail, and community dedication. Amidst intense competition, Shamrock stands unwaveringly committed to their customer care making lasting impacts. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Shamrock has proven dedicated to building a strong community presence through donating Cars 4 Heroes, Roof Giveaways for Veterans, and Quarterly Scholarships for Students. The RoofingContractor Top 100 Roofers list recognizes Shamrock's excellence after evaluating business practices, customer satisfaction, and industry influence. Shamrock remains focused on delivering exceptional roofing to the Overland Park Community and beyond, standing behind the reputation represented by this award.About Shamrock Roofing and ConstructionKnown for its uncompromising dedication to never cutting corners, Shamrock Roofing and Construction has been in business since 1977. Shamrock Roofing has expanded nationwide with 12 locations reaching from its headquarters in Kansas City to Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Colorado, and Texas. The Shamrock Cares Program is devoted to the community with quarterly roof giveaways to military families, the sponsor of a local soccer team, and provider of the annual“Put the Unity in the Community” scholarship, Shamrock Roofing and Construction is always planning fresh ways to invest and to give back to local homeowners.

