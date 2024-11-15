Productive Dentist Academy Unveils Cyber Monday Deal With Recession-Proof Strategies For Dentists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading coaching and marketing firm offers one-time-only dental special - once this offer ends, it's gone for good

- PDA Co-founder & CEO Victoria Peterson, D, WA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) , the premier dental coaching, dental marketing, and dental business advisory company, announces a limited-time Cyber Monday special aimed to empower dentists to grow while elevating patient care and career satisfaction. General dentists who register for the PDA Conference, March 13-15, 2025, in Frisco, Texas, are slated to receive a one-day virtual business planning session on January 31, 2025, or February 7, 2025. Recipients gain unprecedented access to world-renowned dental leaders PDA Co-founder & CEO Victoria Peterson, S.s.D.; PDA Co-founder Dr. Bruce B. Baird; and PDA Faculty Dr. Maggie Augustyn.This special also includes a 90-minute personalized business consultation with PDA Vice President of Client Services Brent Hogan, highlighting PDA's commitment to fostering growth for practices nationwide, regardless of their location or range of services.“In a year of unpredictability and chaos, our clients are thriving. In the last 10 months, PDA clients have increased collections on average by $219,000 using PDA strategies and tools,” says PDA Co-founder & CEO Victoria Peterson, S.s.D.“Our proven methods shatter the myth that you must sacrifice exceptional patient care or increase chair time to achieve the growth you deserve. When doctors strategically plan with expert guidance, their stress is decreased, production growth is predictable, and patient outcomes improve.”Rising above inflation, staffing challenges, and evolving patient expectations takes dedication and support. Through our Investment Grade Practice Coaching platform, dentists learn how prioritizing comprehensive patient care maximizes the long-term value of their practices.“The only thing in life we can be certain about is that change is inevitable,” says PDA Co-founder Dr. Bruce B. Baird.“Those who are prepared stand the best chance to grow even during economic downturns. Our Cyber Monday special will equip doctors and dental professionals with strategic guidance and proven methods so that practices can thrive. We know those who get a head-start to optimize the business and strengthen team alignment can experience unprecedented growth.”To access the Cyber Monday Special, doctors must register for PDA's 2.5-day conference, where they will receive insights on scheduling, systems, patient communication, marketing, and team accountability. Held at the luxury Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas, the PDA Conference offers actionable strategies tailored to help dentists streamline systems, elevate patient care, and build leadership skills that drive both personal and professional satisfaction. Attendees will gain from sessions like Comprehensive Diagnosis & Treatment Planning, Eight Steps to Yes: Mastering Case Acceptance, and Building an Investment Grade PracticeTM, led by top dental industry leaders and PDA faculty.Conference Highlights Include:Optimized Productivity: Enhance scheduling and workflow for increased efficiency and profitability without extending chair time.Patient Connection: Strengthen patient relationships to improve treatment acceptance and foster long-term loyalty.Leadership Development: Inspire confidence and team alignment to reduce stress and drive practice vision.Dr. Maggie Augustyn, owner of Happy Tooth, a PDA faculty member and prior conference attendee, is one of the many dentists who has transformed her practice and life through PDA's guidance. "If you had told me four years ago that I would go from having $100 in the bank to generational wealth in three years, I would have struggled to believe you,” says Dr. Augustyn.“Through PDA courses and coaching, I have grown my practice leaps and bounds. My lifestyle is rewarding, and by that I mean I have the freedom to work three days a week and take off one week a month. The most beautiful part of the transformation is that my patients feel seen and heard, my team is accountable, and I am confident that, with everything we'd overcome, we can grow and thrive in any environment.”Limited AvailabilityOnly 50 seats are available for this exclusive offer, which combines a proven roadmap for growth, an immersive learning experience, and the support of an expert dental coaching team. PDA's Cyber Monday special is expected to sell out, with registration open now. This is a unique opportunity for dental professionals to re-energize their practice, alleviate stress, and achieve sustainable growth with a practice they love. Dentists interested in maximizing their practice growth for 2025 are encouraged to secure their place at today.About Productive Dentist AcademyProductive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade PracticeTM platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, email ..., or visit .

