Inventhelp Inventor Develops Delicious Ghanaian Seasoning (MBQ-570)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a delicious new seasoning option with bold Ghana spice flavors," said an inventor, from Bronx,

N.Y., "so I invented the DE DE. My delicious formula would offer a savory kick to foods, and it would provide a tasty alternative to traditional seasonings."

The invention provides a delicious and versatile blend of Ghana seasonings. In doing so, it could enhance the flavors of a wide range of foods such as red meats, chicken, fish, pork, etc. It also saves time and effort in the kitchen because it eliminates the need to make a seasoning from scratch. The invention features an all-natural and versatile formula that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MBQ-570, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

