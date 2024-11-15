Notification Of Executives And Related Parties’ Transactions With Nilfisk Shares

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name: Ole Kristian Jødal

2. Reason for notification

a) Occupation / title: President Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification /amendment: Initial notification

3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a) Name: Nilfisk Holding A/S

b) LEI code: 529900FSU45YYVLKB451

4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument / Securities code: Shares Nilfisk Holding (NLFSK) - ISIN DK0060907293

b) Transaction type: Purchase of shares at market price

c) Price(s) and volume(s)