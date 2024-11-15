New Concept For Christmas Tree Lighting By Ring Tree Lighting Takes A Leap Into The Future Of Holiday Decor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This holiday season, a new product is making it easier than ever to create a festive atmosphere at home. Many of us have been there: tangled wires, burnt out bulbs, miss-matched colours. Advice for how to avoid these problems is all around the Internet on websites such as: Bob Villa, Nels Garage, Family Handyman, and The Indoor Haven. What if Christmas decorating didn't require a search for advice and multiple steps to arrange, care and deploy lights on your tree? What if there were a user-friendly all-in-one solution?

That is just the thought that Ring Tree Lighting founder and inventor Nancy Von Hapke had one Christmas;“The inspiration came from my experience as a single mom struggling to create an enchanting holiday for my family without the headache of tangled lights. I wanted to come up with a design that allows for a stress-free holiday experience.” Being a single mother, Nancy also wanted a cost-effective solution.

A full set of conventional lights, enough to fully decorate a tree, can cost upwards of $200, Ring Tree Lighting provides a more budget-conscious approach to holiday lighting, with a price point at $129.00 USD for a full set of 240 LED lights.

This user-friendly and budget-conscious tree lighting solution is now available to families across the United States and Canada. It features a simplified, tangle-free setup and customizable lighting options. Ring Tree Lighting believes they have an innovative solution for holidays that will be the talk of the town.

Designed to snap easily onto the trunk of any tree, the product reduces the typical setup time and eliminates the hassle of untangling lights. Featuring 240 high-quality LED bulbs arranged to create layered, multidimensional lighting effects, this product is engineered to be so simple to install that even children and seniors can easily and quickly decorate the Christmas tree.

From stress-filled holiday decorating, as a newly single mother, Nancy von Hapke, has taken frustration as her inspiration to make something useful and beautiful for other families to enjoy.

Product Highlights:

.Quick Setup: Installs directly onto the tree trunk in just minutes

.Layered Lighting: Offers a unique depth with evenly distributed lighting for a professional look

.Tangle-Free: Circular design enables a smooth application onto the tree trunk

.Affordability: At $129.99 USD per box of 240 bulbs, it delivers a cost-effective alternative to traditional lighting options

.Compact Storage: Comes in a reusable organic cotton box for convenient, space-saving storage

Ring Tree Lighting began operations in 2023 and is driven by a mission to simplify holiday decorating for families. Full sets are priced at $129.99 USD offering significant savings compared to many standard lighting alternatives.

Ring Tree Lighting founder Nancy Von Hapke is keen to share her entrepreneurial story, as well as her new product, which is available for purchase online with shipping options across Canada and the United States. To learn more about her story and this product, visit .



