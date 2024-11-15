BOLLINGER MOTORS PARTNERS WITH NATIONAL AUTO FLEET GROUP FOR GOVERNMENT FLEET VEHICLE SALES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Bollinger B4 Class 4 Electric Trucks Provide Electrification Solution Through NAFG Sourcewell Contract Agreement

OAK PARK, Mich., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bollinger Motors , Inc., a commercial electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, today announced it has partnered with National Auto Fleet Group (NAFG) to sell its all-electric Class 4 Bollinger B4 commercial trucks to agencies through NAFG's Sourcewell-awarded contract #032824-NAF.

Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab

"Bollinger Motors is excited to work with National Auto Fleet Group to bring the Bollinger B4 to one of our most important customer groups, government entities at all levels," said Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer of Bollinger Motors. "Government agencies and municipalities are often early adopters for electrification and electric vehicle fleets. We look forward to partnering with NAFG, and their history of bringing innovative products and solutions to this important segment."

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. The vehicle has a range of 185 miles and a payload of 7,394 lbs. Bollinger's unique chassis design protects the 158-kwh battery pack and components to offer unparalleled capability, performance and safety in the commercial market. The Bollinger B4 is an excellent fit for commercial and government/municipal fleets looking for a world-class truck, capable of performing a variety of job functions.

"At National Auto Fleet Group, we take pride in helping municipalities find and manage their fleet vehicles," said Ben Rodriguez, HD Manager of National Auto Fleet Group. "The Bollinger B4 is an excellent addition to our vehicle portfolio and will help fill a key product need for multiple government organizations developing electrification strategies."

Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization, with more than 40 years of dedicated service helping government, education, and nonprofit agencies operate more efficiently through a variety of solutions.

NAFG is a vehicle vendor catering to government agencies and municipalities across the country. The agreement with NAFG provides Bollinger Motors a conduit to winning more government contracts.

Bollinger Motors has passed numerous milestones in the past several months, including:



Its production launch on Sept. 16;

Regulatory achievements including

FMVSS compliance, receiving the Certificate of Conformity from the Environmental Protection Agency, and CARB certification;

A 145-vehicle agreement with Momentum Group;

A 70-vehicle agreement with

Doering Fleet Management;

A 50-vehicle agreement with

EnviroCharge;

The addition of Anderson Motors,

TEC Equipment, Affinity Truck Center, Nacarato Truck Centers, Nuss Truck & Equipment, and LaFontaine Automotive Group as dealers and service centers;

Working with Our Next Energy in

Novi, Michigan, to supply battery packs;

Providing a full warranty coverage of the B4 chassis cab; and, Announcing

Syncron as its warranty administration partner and Amerit Fleet Solutions as its mobile service provider.

ABOUT BOLLINGER MOTORS

Founded in 2015 by

Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in

Oak Park, Mich.

Bollinger Motors is developing all-electric commercial chassis cab trucks, Classes 4-6. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:

MULN ). Learn more at



and

.

