

The utilization of AI in the oil and gas industry helps in locating, extracting, and forecasting new or current reserves. It also aids in developing and enhancing tools and equipment software, such as automated drilling machine operation software, as well as the automation of crude oil production and extraction setup, along with on-field and off-field services provided by industrial companies. Since the adoption of AI in the oil and gas sector began in the last decade, this market is in its expansion phase of the business cycle with several growth opportunities ahead, which will encourage AI in the oil and gas market expansion over the forecast period.

AI IN OIL AND GAS MARKET DRIVERS:

Vast data produced by the oil and gas industry are expected to increase the demand for AI worldwide.

The oil and gas industry is known for producing huge volumes of data. Frequently, the data is not fully analyzed, thus losing potentially valuable insights or derivations that could benefit a company and the entire industry. Therefore, data obtained using different techniques from different company departments can be processed and analyzed using AI. AI-supported decision-making can be done through analyses of data at each of the organizational levels in the oil and gas sector.

For example, Shell Company provides an AI application that collects data from sites to forecast erosion and deterioration and prevent leaks. Therefore, past and current data can be used to anticipate trends for the future and optimize operations for the present timeframe. AI can also assist in providing immediate responses to safety hazards and environmental impacts, avoid accidents, and protect against non-compliance with regulations.

AI in Oil and Gas Market Geographical Outlook:

The North American region is expected to hold a substantial AI in oil and gas market share.

North American countries like the United States have multiple software and technology companies providing AI-based solutions and innovations, which will contribute to the demand for more productive and efficient AI solutions in the oil and gas sector. This, in turn, has spurred investment into AI for leading Oil and Gas companies worldwide. These oil and gas extracting companies are served by many AI solution-providing companies based out of North America.

Notable companies in AI in the oil & gas industry across North America are C3 AI, IBM Microsoft, and Google LLC. These firms partner with prominent oil and gas organizations to implement digitalization and AI in their operations. Their AI technology constantly evolves to produce higher-quality outputs for their client companies as they continue improving their product and service portfolio. The North American market is anticipated to experience a significant increase in demand for oil and gas, which will impact the global AI market in these industries during the forecast period.

