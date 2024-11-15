Borregaard ASA: Long-Term Sustainability Linked Credit Facility Extended

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Borregaard has today extended the bilateral multicurrency revolving credit facility agreement with DNB ASA. The facility is for general corporate purposes and amounts to NOK 500 million with a tenor of three years.

The margin under the facility is linked to Borregaard's sustainability targets and can be adjusted based on Borregaard's progress on three parameters: (i) the Group's 2030 target of reducing greenhouse emissions (ii) reduction of the Group's total recordable injuries and (iii) keeping emissions of organic compounds to the Glomma river below certain levels.

Sarpsborg, 15 November 2024

