Automotive NFC Market Forecasts Report 2024-2029: Growing Prevalence Of Automotive Theft Propelling Demand For Smart Key Access



Automotive NFC Market Drivers:

The growing prevalence of automotive theft is propelling the need for smart key access.

NFC provides an intuitive connection between a vehicle and an end-user, granting them secure contactless access. Hence, the digital key has provided a breakthrough in smart key development, adding an extra layer of encrypted code that prevents unauthorized access. The growing prevalence of automotive theft has bolstered the demand for encrypted keys to increase vehicle safety.

According to the report issued by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, in 2023, the vehicle theft-related cases in California reached 1,020,729, signifying a 1.12% growth over the cases reported in 2022. Moreover, according to Interpol's "Stolen Motor Vehicle Data", in 2023, nearly 74,917 vehicles were reported stolen in the organization's member countries. The ongoing shift towards innovations followed by the development of in-car infotainment systems will boost the NFC market expansion.

Automotive NFC Market Geographical Outlook:

North America is anticipated to constitute a remarkable market share.

The automotive NFC market, based on geography, is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The North American region is expected to show rapid growth. It will account for a considerable share of the market owing to the favorable investment in bolstering vehicle connectivity technology in major economies, namely the United States, which stands at the forefront of technological innovations globally.

Moreover, the well-established presence of major NCF technology providers, namely NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, Texas Instrument Incorporated, and STMicroelectronics, followed by a strategic collaboration with major EV manufacturers, namely GM, Ford, and Tesla, which are adopting a new approach to enhancing digital mobility, are acting as additional driving factors.

Additionally, the European region is estimated to grow steadily due to the growing prevalence of automotive theft, which has accelerated the demand for encrypted keys to bolster vehicle security. The APAC region is projected to show constant growth during the forecast period.

