Sotheby's Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens At US$3 Million For Legacy Ranch And Equestrian Center In Conifer, Colorado

The Second Chance Ranch | 9141 Mountain Ranch Road & 31652 Shadow Mountain Road, Conifer, Denver Area, Colorado

Nestled on two parcels encompassing nearly 50 acres of park-like land, this remarkable property features a primary home, a charming guest house, state-of-the-art equestrian facilities, and an additional multi-unit log-style home.

The parcel at 9141 Mountain Ranch Road features the main home and guest home, as well equestrian facilities, spread across 15.57± acres.

The custom equestrian facilities feature a 20,000-square-foot indoor arena, a 45,000 square-foot outdoor arena, eight stalls, tack room, and more.

The parcel at 31652 Shadow Mountain Drive features 35.08± acres with an additional multi-unit log-style home.

Auction closes live at Sotheby's London on 26 November, co-listed in cooperation with Emily Henderson of LIV Sotheby's International Realty.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sotheby's Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has officially opened at US$3 million for the mountain retreat known as '2nd Chance Ranch ' in Conifer, Colorado. Co-listed by Emily Henderson of LIV Sotheby's International Realty for US$7.4 million, bidding is open via the firm's online marketplace and will culminate live on 26 November Sotheby's London.

Located just 35 miles southwest of Denver, the 2nd Chance Ranch spans nearly 50 acres across two properties. The primary estate at 9141 Mountain Ranch Road includes a four-bedroom, six-bathroom main home, guest house, and a state-of-the-art equestrian center. This expansive property is perfect for horse enthusiasts, offering an indoor arena, an outdoor riding area, and over 33,000 square feet of equestrian facilities. Additionally, the estate includes a neighboring 35-acre property-located at 31652 Shadow Mountain Drive-complete with a log home, providing both privacy and versatility for various uses.

The main home features historic-inspired architecture, with wood timbers and stone accents throughout the spacious interior. The serene property also boasts breathtaking mountain views, a home theater, and a game room for ultimate relaxation. The equestrian center offers excellent facilities for horses, including stalls with automatic waterers, tack rooms, office space, and living quarters, making it a dream for those seeking an active and luxury lifestyle. The estate's expansive grounds provide the ideal setting for equine activities, hiking, and other recreational pursuits.

“By partnering with Sotheby's Concierge Auctions, we're reaching a global network of buyers who will understand and appreciate the property's unmatched combination of beauty and state-of-the-art amenities,” said Henderson.“Whether for equestrian use, a private escape, or alternate future venture, this estate offers the perfect blend of elegance, tranquility, and flexibility.”

Conifer, Colorado which neighbors Evergreen, Colorado offers the ideal balance between tranquil mountain living and easy access to city conveniences. Just 35 minutes from Denver and 50 minutes from Denver International Airport, the property is well-positioned for both commuters and travelers alike. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy local hiking spots like Meyer Ranch Park and Reynolds Park, or head further north to Rocky Mountain National Park for a day of adventure and exploration. Nearby Evergreen, just 20 minutes away, offers even more trails for outdoor adventures, as well as charming shops and live music venues. With a close-knit community, Conifer provides a vibrant, peaceful lifestyle with stunning mountain views in every direction.

Images of the property can be viewed here . All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

2nd Chance Ranch is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

