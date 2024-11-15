Hard Rock International Celebrates The Holidays With Limited-Time Hotel Booking Deals, Festive Cafe Menus, Captain Messi Merch, Live Music & More

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

It's time to ring in the holidays, Hard Rock-style! Hard Rock International is ready to celebrate across its Hotels, Cafes, Casinos, Rock Shops and digital platforms with festive, limited-time deals, photo-worthy decor, and & entertainment experiences.

Now through December 6, travelers who book directly on the Hard Rock Hotels website can score up to 30% off best available hotel rates and up to 50% off rates at all-inclusive resorts (for stays between December 15, 2024 through August 31, 2025).

Get in the spirit with the Hard Rock 2024 Holiday Collection of festive seasonal apparel, gift sets and specially priced bundles.

"Whether you're a music aficionado, sports fan, foodie, or globe-trotter, our properties worldwide are ready to provide unforgettable holiday experiences for all. We can't wait to welcome guests for another memorable Hard Rock-style holiday season," said Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer at Hard Rock International.

Hard Rock Live and World-Class Shows

Each year, Hard Rock hosts more than 40,000 live music performances at its properties around the world. This season and throughout the new year, Hard Rock venues will showcase performances from top entertainers across musical genres and comedy, making show tickets a perfect gift and great way to celebrate the season together. Visit href="" rel="nofollow" hardroc

to find shows near you, including Billy Joel at Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL , Countess Luann at Hard Rock Live, Tampa FL , Pitbull at Hard Rock Live, Atlantic City NJ , NWI Symphony at Hard Rock Live, Northern Indiana

and Brian McKnight at Hard Rock Live Bristol, VA .

Hard Rock Hotels

Well ahead of Black Friday, from November 12 through December 6, travelers who book directly on the Hard Rock Hotels website can celebrate together and score up to 30% off best available hotel rates, and up to 50% off rates at all-inclusive resorts. The offer is good for stays between December 15, 2024, through August 31, 2025.

Additionally, members of the UnityTM by Hard Rock global loyalty program will receive exclusive benefits and rates. Unity by Hard Rock rewards members for doing the things they love across Hard Rock's portfolio of more than 200 locations including hotels, casinos, cafes and Rock Shops around the world.

No matter what you're celebrating this holiday season, Hard Rock Hotels invite you to ring it in with festivities in iconic style. This season, hotels across the globe will be decked with holiday glam that's picture-perfect. From spectacular trees, to holidays lights, and winter wonderland experiences, guests of all ages will delight in the celebration. Hotels will also offer curated culinary & beverage experiences including holiday brunches and dinners as well as themed pop-up bars and lounges. Visit href="" rel="nofollow" hardroc to book your next stay and learn more.

Hard Rock Cafes

Special holiday food and beverage menus will be available at Hard Rock Cafes worldwide. On Thanksgiving Day in the U.S., diners can enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner plate, pumpkin pie and cranberry mojito with fun Turkey Day coloring pages for little ones. Through December, visitors can find cocktails including the wine and gin-based Sleighride Sangria, the tequila-based Blackberry Rocker, and the whiskey and Kahlúa-based Polar Express-O to make spirits bright.

This holiday season (and every day!), kids can also enjoy the Kids Menu which comes with the limited-edition Captain Messi posable toy (while supplies last). Hard Rock International and Lionel Messi recently celebrated their continued partnership with the launch of the world's newest superhero, Captain Messi, which includes an exclusive toy, merch and new menu items kids are sure to love, cheese and pepperoni pizza. Additionally, through the new year, all Hard Rock Kids Menu meals will come with a holiday-themed placemat.

Cafes will be opened on Christmas Day featuring an exclusive menu including Slow-Roasted Prime Rib with mashed potatoes, green beans, horseradish cream and au jus and Caramel Apple Cheesecake to finish the decadent meal.

Families can also attend breakfast with Santa throughout the holiday season. Visit href="" rel="nofollow" hardroc to find your nearest Cafe and event listings.

Rock Shops

Rock Shops in store and online will carry the new Captain Messi posable toy available for purchase in addition to exclusive Captain Messi retail items such as lunchboxes, water bottles, backpacks, apparel and more, perfect for Messi fans of all ages. In addition, fans can get in the spirit with the 2024 Holiday Collection of festive seasonal apparel, gift sets and specially priced bundles at href="" rel="nofollow" hardroc .

Hard Rock Games

Starting November 15, players of the free-to-play

Neverland Casino by Hard Rock Games

can kick off the holiday season with a chance to win big through Hard Rock Games' $1,000,000 Giveaway, which includes thousands of ways to win cash prizes plus rewards like Rock Shop merchandise and exclusive in-game virtual goods. It's free to download and each registered player will receive one spin of the prize wheel. Terms & conditions apply.

Hard Rock Bet

Roll With Hard Rock Bet throughout the holiday season to take advantage of promotions timed to the busy sports schedule and our Winterfest celebration for New Jersey online casino players, which includes $3,000,000 worth of leaderboards, sweepstakes, hot seats and bonus drops from December 2, 2024 through February 2, 2025. New players will also receive a Welcome Bonus when they sign-up and can refer friends for additional bonuses.

Doing (More) Good

Throughout the year, Hard Rock proudly supports organizations that make a meaningful impact in its communities through its Hard Rock Heals Foundation. This year, the Foundation contributed millions of dollars to initiatives supporting breast cancer awareness, health and wellness, disaster relief and humanitarian causes. To continue the momentum, throughout the holiday season – including Giving Tuesday – guests shopping on Hard Rock's online platforms can donate to expand the Hard Rock Heals Foundation's work to help make the world a better place by serving people and our planet.

Visit

for more on holiday events at Hard Rock locations around the world.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International

(HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 74 countries spanning 313 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Its Unity by Hard Rock TM global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties around the world. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021 and has since been honored fourfold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit or href="" rel="nofollow" hardroc .



