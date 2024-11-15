ICZOOM Attended 2024 International IC & Component Exhibition And Conference In Shenzhen

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICZOOM Group (Nasdaq: IZM ) (the "Company" or "ICZOOM"), a B2B electronic component products platform, announced that ICZOOM and Hjet Chain, a subsidiary of ICZOOM("HJET") were recognized as the "Outstanding Distributor" and the "Annual Outstanding Service Provider," respectively, at the 2024 International Integrated Circuit & Component and (hereinafter referred to as: IIC Shenzhen).

ICC Shenzhen, is an exchange organized by AspenCore, a renowned global electronics industry media.

Ms. Duanrong Liu, the COO of ICZOOM, was invited as a speaker to deliver a speech at the 2024 Global Distribution and Supply Chain leaders Summit at the ICC Shenzhen, discussing about the challenges of small and medium-sized

companies face, and the electronic component e-commerce platform and

supply chain finance.

After Ms. Liu's speech, Mr. Lei Xia, the CEO of ICZOOM, shared his profound insights into the capital flow and market prospects of the electronic component distribution field at the roundtable forum.

At the IIC Shenzhen, ICZOOM was recognized as the "Outstanding E-Commerce Distributor" by AspenCore for its outstanding performance, proving its continued leadership and innovation in the e-commerce platform field. HJET was also recognized by AspenCore as the "Annual Outstanding Supply Chain Service Provider" for its outstanding performance in supply chain services. These recognitions not only affirm ICZOOM's professional capabilities in the field of supply chain management but also acknowledges its outstanding performance in this year.

About ICZOOM Group Inc.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM ) is primarily engaged in sales of electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and mainland China through its B2B e-commerce platform. These products are primarily used by China based small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things ("IoT"), automotive electronics and industry control segments. By utilizing latest technologies, the Company's platform collects, optimizes and presents product offering information from suppliers of all sizes, all transparent and available to its SME customers to compare and select. In addition to the sales of electronic component products, the Company also provides services to customers such as temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping, and customs clearance. For more information, please visit the Company's website:

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "should," "will," "could" and similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

