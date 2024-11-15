Smithfield Commonwealth Clash Marks Its Fourth Year Of Food Donations For Virginia Communities With Over 250,000 Servings Of Protein

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SMITHFIELD, Va., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield ® marked the upcoming Commonwealth Clash football game between the University of Virginia (UVA) and Virginia Tech (VT) with a substantial food donation to support Virginia communities. As the presenting sponsor of the Commonwealth Clash, and as a part of Smithfield's Helping Hungry Homes® initiative, two trucks were packed and dispatched from the company's headquarters with food donations totaling more than 60,000 pounds of protein – one heading to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank near Charlottesville, Virginia, and the other to Feeding Southwest Virginia near Blacksburg, Virginia. These donations will benefit the communities in both areas, helping provide resources to those in need ahead of the Clash game.

"The Commonwealth Clash is about more than just sports," remarked Jonathan Toms, senior community development manager for Smithfield Foods. "It's an opportunity for us to come together as a community and lend support to those who need it most. We're proud to contribute to local food banks and make an impact in these communities."

The event, held at Smithfield's facility, brought together representatives of UVA and VT and the food banks, fostering both community spirit and a shared purpose of service. By encouraging fans of both schools to rally behind this cause, Smithfield highlighted the deeper meaning of the Commonwealth Clash – a rivalry that dates back more than 125 years.

The football game will take place at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Nov. 30. Smithfield urges fans of both teams to consider donating to their local food banks to further this collective effort.

"To once again be a part of the community-supported initiative surrounding the Commonwealth Clash, the ones who ultimately win are the residents of southwest Virginia," said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO for Feeding Southwest Virginia. "We are thankful for the support leading up to the holidays to provide much-needed center-of-the-plate protein."

"Smithfield truly understands the impact that this generous donation will provide to the residents of our community," said Michael McKee, CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. "We are grateful for their continued support to alleviate hunger in our area."

"Virginia Tech Athletics is honored to team up with Smithfield and support their impactful Helping Hungry Homes initiative," said Brad Wurthman, executive associate athletic director/external affairs and advancement for Virginia Tech. "As a longtime partner of the Hokies and the presenting sponsor of the Commonwealth Clash, Smithfield demonstrates their deep commitment to making a difference in our communities. Their generous food donation ahead of the Clash is a meaningful way to support Virginia families and underscores the power of collaboration in addressing food insecurity. We're proud to join Smithfield in their efforts to help our neighbors in need and to bring positive change to communities across the Commonwealth."

"Virginia Tech Athletics appreciates the continued partnership and commitment from Smithfield to our surrounding communities as well as our athletics department.

Their support is vital to helping those in need, and we look forward to seeing the growing impact Smithfield makes each year," Tyler Jones, deputy athletics director for Virginia Tech.



About the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief organization serving Western and Central Virginia. Founded in 1981, the Food Bank serves 25 counties and 8 cities through distribution centers in Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Winchester, and its headquarters in Verona. Each month, the Food Bank supports an average of 148,200 guest visits, reaching record numbers of Virginians through a network of nearly 400 community partners-food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and program sites. As a partner food bank of Feeding America®, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank pledges to continue innovating and adapting to secure, store, and distribute more food to more individuals, families, children, and seniors experiencing hunger. For more information, visit .

Feeding Southwest Virginia Food Bank

Feeding Southwest Virginia is a partner of Feeding America. For the last four decades, the Food Bank's ultimate mission has been to nourish neighbors, engage community partners, and develop solutions to address food insecurity. The primary function of the Food Bank is to secure and distribute large quantities of food for our neighbors. Approximately $34 million worth of food and grocery related products are channeled annually through more than 400 food pantries and meal programs throughout our 26-county and nine-city service region. Visit feedingswva for more information.

