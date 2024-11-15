6 Endeavor Health Hospitals Earn A's In Latest Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Recognized for Excellence, Endeavor is Advancing Patient Safety Across the Region

EVANSTON, Ill., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Six Endeavor HealthSM

hospitals have earned A grades from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that sets standards for excellence in patient care: Edward Hospital, Elmhurst Hospital, Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.

"Safe, seamless and personal. Every person, every time is the vision we hold ourselves to, and this recognition reflects that commitment," said Lakshmi Halasyamani, MD, Chief Clinical Officer, Endeavor Health. "Across Endeavor Health, we're learning from each other and implementing the leading practices that support consistently exceptional clinical care."

With another A safety grade, Endeavor Health Elmhurst Hospital has maintained its straight-A streak and is one of only 12 hospitals in the country and three in Illinois to receive an A in every grading period since the program began in spring 2012.

"Year after year, our commitment to safety and our dedication to the wellbeing of every patient stands strong," said Kimberley Darey, MD, President, Endeavor Health Elmhurst Hospital. "We're honored to continue our straight-A streak and proud to be among the few hospitals recognized at this level. I want to recognize our teams for this outstanding accomplishment and continuing to make our hospital and health system a trusted destination for care."

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day nationally. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

About Endeavor Health

Endeavor HealthSM

is a Chicagoland-based integrated health system driven by our mission to help everyone in our communities be their best. As Illinois' third-largest health system and third-largest medical group, we proudly serve an area of more than 4.2 million residents across seven northeast Illinois counties. Our more than 27,600 team members, including more than 1,700 employed physicians, are the heart of our organization, delivering seamless access to personalized, pioneering, world-class patient care across more than 300 ambulatory locations and nine hospitals, including eight Magnet-recognized acute care hospitals – Edward (Naperville), Elmhurst, Evanston, Glenbrook (Glenview), Highland Park, Northwest Community (Arlington Heights), Skokie and Swedish (Chicago) and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health Hospital (Naperville).

SOURCE Endeavor Health

