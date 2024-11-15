Lucas GC Limited Participated In Drafting Industry Standard For Green Intelligent Computing Center

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ: LGCL) (“Lucas” or the“Company”), an artificial intelligence (the“AI”) technology-driven Platform-as-a-Service (the“PaaS”) company whose technologies have been applied to the human resources, insurance and wealth management verticals, announced that it has participated in drafting three industry standards for green intelligent smart computing in China, including T/CA 603.1-2024 [Green Intelligent Computing Center Green Electricity Application Evaluation Standards], T/CA 603.2-2024 [Guidelines for the Construction of Green Intelligent Computing Centers] and T/CA 603.3-2024 [Refrigeration Technology Requirements for Green Intelligent Computing Centers], which all have been officially announced and implemented through the China Communications Industry Association. These three Green Intelligent Computing Center standards set the performance thresholds for China's green intelligent computing infrastructure and low-carbon and zero-carbon initiatives that are compatible with international peers.

Howard Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Lucas GC Limited, said,“Computing power is a new force in the development of our digital economy and a new engine to drive the digital transformation of the social economy. As climate change has become a global concern, green and low-carbon initiatives have become important factors for the development of a sustainable information technology industry. Green computing initiatives will be critical in sustainable artificial intelligence technologies deployment and proliferation, playing an extremely important strategic role in leading scientific and technological progress, and driving industrial digital transformation and improving productivity. As an AI technology company with applications in various industry verticals, Lucas GC is honored to participate in drafting the standards related to green intelligent computing. This initiative is indeed in line with our commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) excellence, which is one of our corporate missions.”

