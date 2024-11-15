Meriaura Group Plc, Inside Information: Changes In Meriaura Group Plc’S Financial Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Meriaura Group Plc

Company Announcement, Inside information 15 November 2024 at 3.00 p.m. (CET)

Inside information: Changes in Meriaura Group Plc's management

Meriaura Group Plc has decided to outsource the company's financial management to Meriaura Ltd. Employment of Heikki Timonen, the CFO of Meriaura Group, has been terminated for financial and production related reasons as of 15 November 2024.

Meriaura Ltd's CFO, Miia Peltonen, M.Sc. (Econ.), has over 20 years of experience in challenging financial management roles. Before joining Meriaura, she worked at Accountor Oy, most recently as a Service Director for the South-Western Finland.

Meriaura Group Plc's CEO Jussi Mälkiä: "Miia has been the CFO of Meriaura Ltd since 2017. We have a long history of working together with Miia in Meriaura's financial management, and I know her expertise will benefit the growth and profitability of the group. Miia will strengthen and unify our performance and management processes as she takes on the responsibility for the entire group's financial management."

Timonen will continue as the Financial Advisor for Meriaura Group until mid-February 2025.

"We thank Heikki for his valuable contributions, first at Savosolar and later at Meriaura Group, and we wish him success in his future endeavors," adds Jussi Mälkiä.

MERIAURA GROUP PLC

Further information:

Meriaura Group Plc

CEO Jussi Mälkiä

Phone: +358 400 785 489

Email: ...

Meriaura Group Plc discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation ((EU) No 596/2014,”MAR”). The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned person on 15 November at 3.00 p.m. (CET).



