Soda And Wix Studio Present A Special Edition Of The Soda Report On: The Role Of Storytelling In Creating Modern Web Experiences

The report highlights how agencies can embrace storytelling to showcase innovation, differentiate themselves, and integrate new technologies

NEW YORK, November 14, 2024 – – Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder globally1, in collaboration with The Society of Digital Agencies (SoDA), a global of digital agency founders, creative innovators and technology disruptors, today releases the latest edition of SoDA Report On series. This report delves into the evolving role of storytelling and its impact on modern web experiences, providing new insights on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities that agencies are exploring to shape the future of digital storytelling.

Leveraging SoDA's extensive agency expertise and network of founders, alongside Wix Studio's leadership in transformative digital solutions, this report gathers insights from top industry minds to explore how agencies can use storytelling as a competitive advantage. It emphasizes best practices for storytelling across devices, examines the impact of emerging technologies like VR and AI, and highlights the potential for immersive, personalized storytelling. This comprehensive guide serves as a valuable resource for agencies to refine strategies and create resilient, adaptive digital experiences in an ever-evolving industry.

“Today's agencies are in a unique position to leverage storytelling as both a creative and strategic asset, and this report sheds light on how they can do so with innovation and purpose,” said Kobi Gamliel, Head of Agency Growth at Wix Studio.“Our collaboration with SoDA brings forward-thinking insights that empower agencies to embrace the latest technologies and enhance their storytelling capabilities in an ever-evolving industry.”

“SoDA member agencies are united by a deep commitment to craft, excellence, and innovation and an early embrace of emerging technology has always been core to how we operate,” said Tom Beck, Executive Director at SoDA.“This report showcases the ways in which new technology expands our canvas as creators while also reminding us that the fundamentals of great storytelling are still grounded in authentic and meaningful human connection.”

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

1Based on the number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of H1 2024.

The Society of Digital Agencies (SoDA) serves as a network and voice for entrepreneurs and innovators around the globe who are creating the future of marketing and digital experiences.

SoDA's ongoing SoDA Report On series offers an in-depth examination of pivotal issues and trends reshaping the landscape of digital marketing and creative industries. Through collaborative partnerships with leading brands, this series of white papers addresses topics that matter most to the companies and individuals building the future of digital experiences.

