U.S. Products Debuts Advanced 500 PSI Lightweight Extractor - Ideal For Jan-San Cleaning Of Hard-To-Reach Locations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The innovative new Cobra Max 500 is a lightweight, portable Extractor that's designed to provide commercial cleaning crews with high-power floor cleaning capability in hard-to-reach places such as stairways, small rooms and offices.

The Cobra Max 500 is a compact, portable, efficient extraction system that is designed to provide continuous operation so that cleaning crews can clean and restore hard-to-reach surfaces carpet and upholstery.

The new Cobra Max 500 is a super-powerful Extractor, high PSI system that's built to help commercial crews handle all floor cleaning challenges, faster, easier and with more efficiency.

Versatile New Cobra Max 500 Extractor Combines Adjustable 500 PSI, Large 10-Gallon Tank And Value-Pricing Intro A Powerful, Durable Pro Cleaning System.

- Jon Smalley, U.S. Products CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Products, the leader in commercial Jan-San cleaning extractors, today launched the Cobra Max 500, a lightweight, portable Extractor that's designed to provide commercial cleaning crews with high-power floor cleaning capability in hard-to-reach places such as stairways, small rooms and offices.

The U.S. Products Cobra Max 500 will be publicly introduced next week at the annual ISSA Show, Booth 4078, in Las Vegas.

The new Cobra Max 500 has a dual three-stage 500 psi vacuum with 180 inches of lift, 107 CFM, and a 1750-Watt Heater, and a large 10 Gallon capacity tank. All in a go-anywhere, lightweight package. The high lift and 500 psi reduce commercial carpet cleaning drying time, and the large tank gives users the ability to have continuous operation – which combine to allow users to clean and finish more square footage per day.

“Professional floor cleaning crews asked us to create a powerful, portable, high-capacity Extractor that they could easily use in tight spaces, stairways, and smaller residence facilities and office buildings,“said Jon Smalley, U.S. Products CEO.“The new Cobra Max 500 is a super-powerful Extractor system that's built to help them handle all floor cleaning challenges, faster, easier and with more efficiency,”

Jan-San Operations Require High-Power Professional Extractors

Professional cleaning operations must be able to reach, clean and restore all surface types in all areas, including small rooms, confined areas, and stairwells. Varying carpets and floors require different pressure to clean – but not damage -- these surfaces. An adjustable 500 psi multi-surface extraction system uses water pressure to clean surfaces, similar to a pressure washer. Adjustable psi multi-surface extraction systems allow users to scale cleaning to the exact amount of pressure needed to deep-clean all surface areas in a facility, such as: furniture, upholstery, carpet, tile and grout, cement, showers, and restroom floors.

The best portable, efficient extraction systems, such as the Cobra Max 500, are designed to be compact, and provide continuous operation so that cleaning crews can touch-free clean and restore surfaces from carpet and upholstery, to hard surfaces,

“Floorcare operations demanded high power in a compact extractor. The value-priced Cobra Max does the job fast and easy – which helps these professionals be more productive, and earn more revenue,” added Smalley

Cobra Max 500 Extractor Availability

The new U.S. Products Cobra Max 500 is available now via the U.S. Products Website or through authorized worldwide U.S. Products Dealers and Representatives. For more information, contact U.S. Products at +1-360-450-2712 or email: ....

About U.S. Products

U.S. Products Extractors are used by thousands of commercial cleaning departments to increase compliance, cleanliness and faster operation in facilities including: hospitality, medical, education, multi-dwelling, restaurants, office buildings, care facilities, government and food production.

Jan-San commercial cleaning crews, rental operations, dealers, and 3rd party commercial cleaning supplies companies rely on U.S. Products Extractors. The Cobra, Neptune, Pegasus and Kraken Pro Extractors combine advanced features, powerful lift, fast drying time and easy operation that improve a facility's sanitation, prolong carpet life, and reduce job time.

U.S. Products extractors are designed and built in the USA. The company built its reliable, powerful systems over 30+ years of technology development and customer service. U.S. Products backs its market-leading solutions with a 10-year limited housing warranty, the longest of any commercial extractors. For more information or to find a local U.S. Products Dealer, contact the company at: , or Phone: +1-360-450-2694

# # #

Sam Totah

Rebelcoms

+13608820410 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram



Cobra Professional Compact High PSI Extractor

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.