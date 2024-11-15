Plexusdx Pledges Portion Of Sales Of Precision Health Tests To Autism Science Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Families to Benefit from Exclusive Discounts, CLIA-Certified At-Home Genetic Tests, and Donations to ASF's Research Initiatives

- Jason Hastings, CEO of PlexusDxALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PlexusDx, a leader in at-home genetic testing, has announced it will donate 25% of each sale for every Precision Medication, and Precision Nutrition Test, purchased with the code“AUTISM” to the Autism Science Foundation .The tests identify genetic variants that influence individual responses to medications and nutrition-factors that are particularly significant for the autism community where conditions like dietary sensitivities, gastrointestinal issues, and unique medication needs are common. These tests enable families to gain valuable insights to better tailor health plans to their loved ones' unique genetic profiles.“We are honored and grateful that PlexusDx has chosen to support autism research at the Autism Science Foundation with these donations, said Dr. Alycia Halladay, Chief Science Officer of the Autism Science Foundation.“We thank them for their long-standing commitment to improving the lives of people with autism.”Genetic insights from tests like these can provide healthcare providers with critical information to develop personalized plans addressing issues such as irritability, hyperactivity, and self-injury, often experienced within the autism community. ASF aims to make these benefits accessible while funding crucial studies that can lead to more effective treatments and improved quality of life for individuals with autism and their families.“Each family affected by autism has unique needs, and often genetic factors can significantly influence treatment plans,” said Jason Hastings, CEO of PlexusDx.“PlexusDx's tests make this vital information accessible to more families, helping bridge gaps in individualized care within the autism community.”The tests involve a simple cheek swab and are HSA/FSA-eligible, making them accessible for families looking to understand and manage genetic health profiles effectively.The two tests available are:1. Precision Medication Test (Pharmacogenomics) – Covering over 100 FDA-approved medications, this test provides detailed insights into drug-gene interactions to help identify effective medications and minimize adverse reactions. Each test includes a consultation with a genetic counselor to help families create actionable plans based on the results.2. Precision Nutrition Test (Nutrigenomics) – This test offers personalized insights on sensitivities to lactose, gluten, caffeine, and more, as well as recommendations for an optimized diet and nutritional intake based on each individual's genetic profile. Consultations with a registered dietitian are available to help users interpret their results and create targeted nutrition plans.Important Considerations and Regulatory InformationWhile PlexusDx's tests offer valuable genetic insights, they are intended for informational purposes only and should be reviewed with a healthcare provider familiar with the individual's medical history. In New York State, additional regulations apply to pharmacogenomic testing; families interested in these tests in NY can sign up here for updates.About PlexusDxPlexusDx is a CLIA-certified laboratory that combines cutting-edge genomics, clinical expertise, and artificial intelligence to deliver personalized health recommendations. Dedicated to privacy and security, PlexusDx ensures all client data is HIPAA-compliant and protected with advanced encryption. For more information on PlexusDx and its precision health solutions, visit .About Autism Science FoundationThe Autism Science Foundation (ASF) is a 501(c)(3) public charity committed to advancing autism research by funding scientists and organizations working to better understand autism. ASF also raises awareness of autism spectrum disorders and supports the autism community with educational resources and funding for crucial studies. To learn more about ASF or make a donation, visit .

