James Hardietm Pro Football Hall Of Fame Invitational Is Presenting Partner Of South Florida PGA Golfpass

James HardieTM Pro Hall of Fame Invitational

14,000 Plus SFPGA GolfPass Members Will benefit from JHI Special Invites, Offers and Experiences

- Meredith Schuler, Assistant Executive Director, South Florida PGABOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational announced today that it is the new presenting partner of the South Florida PGA (SFPGA) GolfPass. The South Florida Section of the PGA of America is an association of golf professionals whose mission is to promote interest, participation, and enjoyment in golf, establish and maintain professional standards or practice, and enhance the well-being of golf professionals. The SFPGA GolfPass offers members the ultimate summer golf experience.The annual pass provides more than 14,000 annual pass holders discounted play at private, semi-private and public courses from May 1 through October 31, exclusive outings and more. With JHI as the presenting partner, pass holders will now receive special invites, offers and experiences to JHI events and programs as well as a branded JHI Bag Tag (limited to the first 5,000 pass holders)."For more than thirty years now, the South Florida PGA GolfPass has been coined the best summer playing program in South Florida,” said Meredith Schuler, Assistant Executive Director, South Florida PGA.“It affords avid golfers an opportunity to enjoy some of South Florida's finest golf courses during the summer months. Being in the golf capital of the world, we are grateful our local facilities support this program and are excited to elevate it with the support of the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational this year!"The James Hardie Invitational takes place March 31 to April 6, 2025 at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Florida, and features Pro Football Hall of Famers competing alongside PGA TOUR Champions professionals. A total of 26 football legends and 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals will come together for an exciting three-day tournament that will be televised live on the Golf Channel.“We are thrilled to be the presenting partner of South Florida PGA GolfPass,” said Ken Kennerly, Executive Director, James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational.“Our goal is to grow the game of golf by providing innovative and fun experiences to thousands of golf fans here in South Florida. Partnering with an industry leader like GolfPass allows us to do just that.”The James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational promises to be a memorable blend of football and golf, complemented by a full schedule of parties, celebratory events, and off-course happenings to ensure a fun and exciting week for everyone involved. Tickets will be available to the general public on December 1.James Hardie, America's leader in home-building products, has committed to a multi-year partnership to serve as the title sponsor of this new and exciting event. The James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will be managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm that assists in running several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments. The tournament will support cornerstone charities, including the Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee Foundation, reinforcing the event's commitment to community and philanthropy.For more information on the SFPGA GolfPass or to purchase a membership, visit .For more information about the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, visit JamesHardieInvitational and follow @JamesHardieInvitational on Instagram and @JamesHardieInv on X [formerly Twitter] for tournament updates and player commitments.About the James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame InvitationalThe inaugural James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational takes place March 31 to April 6, 2025, at the Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla. The tournament, which will be televised on the Golf Channel, will feature a field of 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals competing for a purse of $2.2 million dollars. Playing alongside the Champions Tour players will be 26 football legends, who will tee it up on Friday and Saturday of the event. Benefitting the Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee Foundation, the James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will be managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm that assists in running several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments. For more information about the James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, please visit .About Pro Links SportsPro Links Sports is an industry leading sports marketing and professional management firm that operates several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions events. Since 1993, Pro Links Sports has also worked with companies throughout the world to implement, full-service golf and corporate programs to fit their particular needs and objectives.About the South Florida PGAThe South Florida Section of the PGA of America is an association of golf professionals whose mission is to promote interest, participation, and enjoyment in golf, establish and maintain professional standards or practice, and enhance the well-being of golf professionals. Approximately 2,000 members and associates are employed at over 475 facilities in the South Florida region, currently ranking the South Florida Section as the second largest Section of PGA Professionals amongst all 41 PGA Sections in the United States. Learn more at .

