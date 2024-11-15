Recruiter Acquires Bountyjobs To Expand Total Talent Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiter , a leading holding company in the HR Technology and human capital sectors, today announced its acquisition of BountyJobs .

The addition of BountyJobs, a recruitment marketplace for connecting employers and third party recruiters, to the Recruiter portfolio reflects the company's ongoing commitment to equipping companies with more efficient, effective ways to access and leverage its industry leading talent acquisition, workforce management, employer of record and global payroll solutions.

Since it first launched in 2006, BountyJobs has established itself as the industry's leading solution for connecting companies with third party recruiters, facilitating relationships at scale between specialized or independent agencies and direct employers through its talent marketplace.

The addition of BountyJobs to the Recruiter portfolio will effectively integrate BountyJobs' established and expansive network of third party recruiters with Recruiter existing services and solution offerings, creating an end-to-end total talent suite which supports companies' contingent, high volume and experienced hiring needs in a single SaaS enabled platform.

“We're thrilled to welcome BountyJobs to the Recruiter portfolio,” said Jesse Tinsley, CEO of Recruiter.“This acquisition not only expands our capabilities as a true total talent provider, but it also aligns with our mission to help employers build and manage world class workforces, regardless of headcount size or human capital spend. BountyJobs proven approach to third party recruiting represents a valuable addition that will empower our clients to access agency recruiters and search firms more efficiently and effectively.”

The acquisition will provide Recruiter clients across its various operating companies with enhanced access to BountyJobs' talent marketplace, along with the tools and technologies they need to effectively streamline recruitment agency selection and vendor management, helping employers optimize time-to-fill, cost per hire and placement quality, among other critical recruiting related benchmarks. Recruiter also intends to leverage BountyJobs' data driven insights, enabling clients to make more informed hiring decisions through deep analytics and tracking capabilities.

Jerry Aubin, CEO of BountyJobs, added,“Joining forces with Recruiter represents a significant milestone and an ideal outcome for this business and brand. We've always been passionate about creating effective solutions for employers and recruiters alike, and this partnership will allow us to not only continue with this mission, but to provide even more value to the clients we serve and the candidates they work with.”

The acquisition also underscores Recruiter's larger vision of offering businesses comprehensive, technology-driven hiring solutions. By combining Recruiter's expansive network of freelance and on-demand recruiters with BountyJobs' marketplace, the company aims to redefine how organizations approach the recruitment process, bridging gaps in talent sourcing, managing vendors and helping organizations meet complex hiring demands with unparalleled speed and precision.

While the acquisition has been completed, both businesses will continue their operations without interruption as they integrate their services, systems and customer success functions; integration and rollout of the combined platform is expected to last several months.

About Recruiter

Recruiter controls company assets valued over $100M in brands in the HR and recruiting space that include services, software and media brands. Some of the brands in its company portfolio include Recruiter, Employer, BountyJobs and Before You Apply.

About BountyJobs

BountyJobs, Inc. is a recruitment technology platform that connects employers with specialized third-party recruiters, facilitating efficient hiring solutions for enterprise clients. Since its founding in 2006, BountyJobs has become a trusted partner for organizations seeking streamlined and effective hiring processes, backed by data-driven insights and a vast network of recruiters.

