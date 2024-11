(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERO) (“CERo”), an innovative immunotherapy company seeking to advance the next generation of engineered T cell therapeutics augmented with phagocytic mechanisms derived from the innate arm of the immune system, announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Company's Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for Phase 1 clinical trials of its lead compound, CER-1236, in acute myelogenous leukemia (AML).

Interim CEO Chris Ehrlich commented,“Following our productive discussions with FDA, we look forward to initiating our first in-human trial of CER-1236 in AML. We believe our lead compound offers a novel and powerful approach in treating cancer and will explore its differentiated attributes in the upcoming clinical trial in patients with one of the deadliest of all cancers, AML.

“To be sure, I want to thank the entire CERo team for bringing CER-1236 to this pivotal point in its development, a very important milestone for all of us. Now this team will turn its attention to expeditiously deploying our resources in anticipation of what we believe will be a first quarter 2025 start for our Phase 1 trial, and we look forward to sharing future program updates,” concluded Ehrlich.

About CERo Therapeutics, Inc.

CERo is an innovative immunotherapy company advancing the development of next generation engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its proprietary approach to T cell engineering, which enables it to integrate certain desirable characteristics of both innate and adaptive immunity into a single therapeutic construct, is designed to engage the body's full immune repertoire to achieve optimized cancer therapy. This novel cellular immunotherapy platform is expected to redirect patient-derived T cells to eliminate tumors by building in engulfment pathways that employ phagocytic mechanisms to destroy cancer cells, creating what CERo refers to as Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells (“CER-T”). CERo believes the differentiated activity of CER-T cells will afford them greater therapeutic application than currently approved chimeric antigen receptor (“CAR-T”) cell therapy, as the use of CER-T may potentially span both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. CERo anticipates initiating clinical trials for its lead product candidate, CER-1236, in early 2025 for AML.

