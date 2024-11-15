Christ Hospital Surgeons Perform Fourth-In-The-World Implant Of The Bivacor Total Artificial Heart

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cincinnati, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CINCINNATI (November 15, 2024) – Surgeons at The Christ Hospital have successfully completed the fourth human implantation worldwide of the BiVACOR® Total Artificial Heart (TAH). This next-generation heart replacement device may be a revolutionary advance in cardiac care for patients with severe heart failure. The Christ Hospital is one of only four sites in the nation currently enrolling patients in an FDA-approved clinical trial.

The BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart is a heart pump with significant advantages over previously developed artificial hearts. It features a single, magnetically levitated rotor that pumps blood to both the body and lungs. With only one moving part and no contact bearings, the BiVACOR TAH has the potential for extended durability. The device is also smaller than previous models, making it suitable for a wider range of patients, including both men and women. Additionally, the BiVACOR TAH adjusts blood flow according to the patient's activity level which may improve their quality of life. Developed by an international engineering team led by Daniel Timms, PhD, the device represents a significant leap forward in mechanical heart technology.

The groundbreaking procedure at The Christ Hospital was performed by cardiothoracic surgeons Rob Dowling, MD, The Chris and Trey Heekin Family Endowed Chair for Cardiac Transplantation, and Geoff Answini, MD, Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery.“The BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart effectively replaced the patient's entire heart function and restored normal circulation. This device may eventually provide an off the shelf alternative to heart transplantation,” Dr. Answini noted.

“Many end-stage heart disease patients are actually too sick to qualify for heart transplants,” said Dr. William“Billy” Cohn, Chief Medical Officer of BiVACOR and a surgeon at the Texas Heart Institute.“The BiVACOR Total Heart Artificial provides a critical bridge to transplant for these patients.”

“The BiVACOR team chose us due to our expertise in mechanical devices that support the circulatory system,” said Greg Egnaczyk, MD, The Frank and Margo Homan Family Endowed Chair for Heart Failure.“The BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart may redefine the treatment for patients when current FDA approved heart pumps are inadequate, or a heart transplant is not immediately available.”

Miriam Freundt, MD, FACC, Director of the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit and Director of the ECMO Program, highlighted the impact of the procedure on the patient's quality of life:“Our patient woke up pain-free after years of suffering and was walking the halls just five days after surgery. It's immensely rewarding to see such rapid improvement.”

“The BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart is making it possible for us to provide the full spectrum of advanced heart care,” said Dean Kereiakes, MD, FACC, MSCAI, Chairman of The Christ Hospital Heart & Vascular Institute.“This technology addresses the needs of a subset of severe heart failure patients, including those awaiting heart transplants. It may eventually enable some patients to live at home while awaiting a transplant.”

“Our selection as one of only four U.S. sites for this clinical trial highlights The Christ Hospital's expertise of our physicians and clinicians who are part of the mechanical circulatory support program” said Debbie Hayes, President & CEO of The Christ Hospital Health Network.“With this breakthrough, The Christ Hospital continues to demonstrate its commitment to being a national leader in heart failure treatment, offering patients the most advanced care available.”

The implantation was conducted as part of the FDA's Early Feasibility Study and was implemented through The Carl & Edyth Lindner Center for Research and Education. This remarkable milestone, along with the success of the entire transplant program, also stands as a powerful testament to the transformative impact of visionary philanthropy. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we've swiftly recruited world-class physicians and advanced cutting-edge technology, making this groundbreaking program a reality in record time.

The Carl & Edyth Lindner Heart Failure Treatment Center at The Christ Hospital is the only dedicated heart failure program in the region to offer all therapeutic treatment options for heart failure. The entire team is dedicated to improving the quality and length of life for our heart failure patients. If you or someone you love has questions about heart failure or wants to schedule a consultation with The Christ Hospital Heart Transplant Center, call 513-585-2493 or click here to visit our heart transplant website . For video of the device, click here and video of a 3D model, click here . You can also hear Dr. Dowling & Mike Herrmann, the patient, speak about the device itself by clicking here .

About The Christ Hospital Health Network

The Christ Hospital Health Network consists of an acute care hospital located in Mt. Auburn, a remote hospital location in Liberty Township, five ambulatory outpatient centers and dozens of medical offices throughout the region. For more than 130 years, The Christ Hospital has provided compassionate care to those it serves. Made up for more than 1,300 physicians and more than 6,500 team members, our mission is to improve the health of our community by providing exceptional outcomes in an affordable way. The Network was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the #1 hospital in the Cincinnati Region and named to Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals list in 2024.

Attachment

BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart

CONTACT: James Buechele The Christ Hospital Health Network ...