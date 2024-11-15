Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Full Lease-Up At 250 Radnor With 119,000-Square-Foot Lease To Global Industrial Leader

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) today announced the execution of a 119,000-square-foot lease with a global leader in industrial solutions at 250 Radnor, bringing the building to 100% leased. This milestone reinforces 250 Radnor's position as a premier life science and office destination within one of the most dynamic submarkets in the country.

250 Radnor, a 168,000-square-foot adaptive reuse project, transformed an existing medical office building into a state-of-the-art facility designed to fully accommodate lab tenants. Current tenants include West Pharmaceutical, Quanta Therapeutics, and Penn Medicine, reflecting the growing demand for cutting-edge lab and research space in Radnor.

Situated within the Radnor Life Science Center, a 26.6-acre mixed-use, transit-oriented campus, 250 Radnor exemplifies Brandywine Realty Trust's commitment to sustainable and innovative development. The Radnor Life Science Center features world-class amenities, including gardens, trails, 250 newly planted trees, wildflower meadows, two courtyards, and a pavilion, seamlessly integrated into the natural environment. Additionally, the campus is home to Penn Medicine's state-of-the-art medical facility and 155 Radnor, which serves as Arkema's North American headquarters.

Recent updates to the campus include the completion of the 145,000-square-foot office building at 155 Radnor, which is fully leased to Arkema S.A., a global supplier of specialty materials. The building is set to welcome employees this fall, marking another significant step forward in the development of Radnor Life Science Center.

"As we continue to establish Radnor Life Science Center as a vibrant hub for innovation, the full lease-up of 250 Radnor represents a major achievement in our development leasing," said Jeff DeVuono, Executive Vice President, Life Sciences, at Brandywine Realty Trust. "We are proud to deliver top-tier lab pace in a thoughtfully designed, sustainable environment that supports our tenants' missions and further demonstrates our progress in diversifying our revenue through the establishment of innovation hubs across our platform."

