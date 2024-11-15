MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Revised Financial Calendar 2025
Date
11/15/2024 9:01:07 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The date for publication of the Q2 2025 interim report has been changed from 21 August 2025 to 19 August 2025.
The financial calendar has therefore been revised as follows:
| Deadline for submission of proposals for the AGM
| 4 February 2025
| Annual report 2024
| 20 February 2025
| Annual general meeting 2025
| 19 March 2025
| Interim report Q1 2025
| 9 May 2025
| Interim report Q2 2025
| 19 August 2025
| Interim report Q3 2025
| 12 November 2025
Contact: By phone on +45 31 21 68 72.
Attachment
MTHH_Company announcement 14_2024
MENAFN15112024004107003653ID1108890227
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.