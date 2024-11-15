عربي


MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Revised Financial Calendar 2025


11/15/2024 9:01:07 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The date for publication of the Q2 2025 interim report has been changed from 21 August 2025 to 19 August 2025.

The financial calendar has therefore been revised as follows:

Deadline for submission of proposals for the AGM 4 February 2025
Annual report 2024 20 February 2025
Annual general meeting 2025 19 March 2025
Interim report Q1 2025 9 May 2025
Interim report Q2 2025 19 August 2025
Interim report Q3 2025 12 November 2025


Contact: By phone on +45 31 21 68 72.

Attachment

  • MTHH_Company announcement 14_2024

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

