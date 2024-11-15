Suspect Arrested After Firing Shots Near Israeli Consulate In Istanbul
(MENAFN- IANS) Istanbul, Nov 15 (IANS) A suspect who fired a shotgun into the air near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul on Friday was apprehended in a special forces' operation, local media reported.
State-run TRT broadcaster stated that an unidentified individual approached the consulate building in the Levent neighbourhood on the European side of the city and discharged five to six shots into the air using a shotgun.
Upon hearing the gunshots, citizens notified the authorities, prompting the dispatch of a large number of Police units to the scene, the TRT added.
The suspect, who initially resisted the police, was apprehended in an operation carried out by the special forces, Xinhua news agency reported.
The detained individual was then taken to the police station for processing.
