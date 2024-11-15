New Jewelry Collection Celebrates Survivorship And Supports Breast Cancer Awareness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Customizable Jewelry Crafted with Deep Meaning and Purpose

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniela Sokolowski is not your typical jeweler and designer. She collaborates with customers to design jewelry inspired by their life experiences, bringing their unique visions to life. Originally from Romania, Daniela moved to the U.S. 15 years ago, where she unexpectedly discovered her passion for diamonds and jewelry while working for a diamond dealer in New York City's Diamond District. Thirteen years later, her aesthetic vision and love for meaningful design led her to establish DiCuore Diamonds, a bespoke jewelry studio that combines personal flair with high-quality craftsmanship.



Daniela Sokolowski and 2 of pieces of the new "Survivor" Collection

Some of the "Survivor" Collection Highlights

"Survivor" – A Personal Journey of Resilience and the Pursuit of Dreams

Daniela's journey has not been easy. She has faced and overcome many obstacles, including her personal battle with breast cancer back in 2018. This story of resilience has only fueled her determination to pursue her dreams. One of these dreams became "Survivor," a capsule collection of personalized designs that celebrate the strength, resilience, and spirit of those affected by cancer.

As a breast cancer survivor, Daniela - now healthier and stronger than ever - is proud to introduce this unique mini-jewelry collection designed to resonate with fellow cancer survivors and others for whom this cause is deeply significant. The official launch date is November 15th, the same day Daniela was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer 6 years ago. To Daniela, this collection is an expression of personal survivorship, with each piece designed to tell a story of triumph and hope. It serves not only as a symbol of individual journeys but also as a tribute to loved ones who have bravely fought this battle.

Each piece in this collection is thoughtfully designed with intention, as Daniela is committed to delivering an exceptional experience for every customer. This dedication to personal storytelling transforms each item into more than just jewelry-it becomes a testament to strength and perseverance.

All Jewelry Pieces in the Collection are Fully Customizable

Each item in the collection can be fully customized to suit individual preferences, with options for different metals, gemstones, and birthstones. Customers also have the opportunity to work directly with Daniela to create custom designs that reflect their unique stories and style. Whether for yourself or someone special, these pieces can be tailored to express your personal vision and taste. Additionally, all pieces are proudly crafted in the United States by a team of very skilled jewelry artisans, ensuring exceptional craftsmanship. This approach supports local businesses while maintaining very competitive pricing.

Giving Back to a Meaningful Cause

Supporting breast cancer awareness is a cause close to Daniela's heart. With this collection, she is proud to donate 10% of the profits to help women who are currently facing or have experienced breast cancer. She hopes this contribution will inspire others to support the cause as well. Her donation will help provide essential resources, offering guidance to women navigating their diagnoses. Through these jewelry designs, Daniela encourages women to never give up on their dreams and this collection serves as a reminder of their strength and determination to thrive. Nonetheless, giving back to this community is central to Daniela's mission, as she aims to make a lasting, positive impact in the lives of others within this community.

For more information on this collection or to make an appointment to create a custom jewelry piece, please visit DICUORE DIAMONDS . This is more than a jewelry mini-collection; it's a celebration of life, strength, and the power of community.

Media Contact:

Daniela Sokolowski, Founder

1-718-610-9371

[email protected]

SOURCE DiCuore Diamonds

