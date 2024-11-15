VERTESS Represents Momentum In Acquisition By Mosaic

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VERTESS ( ), a leading healthcare mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Momentum ( ), a Maine behavioral provider that offers shared living and other services to people with intellectual and development disabilities, has joined the Mosaic ( ) family. Momentum is now part of Living Innovations ( ),

a service of Mosaic. Together they have increased their reach to people with diverse needs in Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. The transaction was facilitated by the VERTESS team and Rachel Boynton.

Living Innovations offers community-based services to 950 people, including more than 500 individuals who participate in shared living. They also provide vocational services to 204 people. Momentum serves approximately 270 people through its shared living and other community-based programs. Living Innovations State Operations Director, Andy Taranko, shares, "Momentum is a trusted organization that has innovative programs like Nature Trek and a strong reputation for quality. It is a natural fit for the high-quality services Living Innovations provides across Maine." These two organizations will serve about 1,500 individuals through shared living, community support, and employment services.

Strout, founder and Executive Director of Momentum, noted that his decision to become part of Living Innovations was greatly influenced by his desire to ensure the services provided continued long into the future. He shares, "The Momentum workforce has helped people achieve incredible things, and Living Innovations brings new levels of support and resources, a welcome addition to provide long-term stability for the services."

"I enjoyed working with the professional teams at Momentum and Mosaic in support of their goals," stated David Coit, VERTESS Director of Finance and Valuation. "Having worked with Living Innovations previously in their acquisition by Mosaic, I am excited to hear of future successes for the group."

For more information, please contact Vaughne Glennie at [email protected]

or +1.520.395.0244.

About VERTESS



VERTESS is an international healthcare-focused Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm with expertise spanning diverse healthcare and human service verticals, ranging from behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disabilities to DME, pharmacies, home care/hospice, urgent care, life sciences, and other specialized services and products. Each VERTESS Managing Director has had executive experience in either launching or managing and ultimately successfully exiting a healthcare company.

