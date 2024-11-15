عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Net Asset Value(S)


11/15/2024 8:46:01 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

NET ASSET VALUES
15 NOVEMBER 2024

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Values of its share classes, as at 30 September 2024 were as follows:

Pence Per Share
30 September 2024
Ventures Ordinary Share 41.8p
Healthcare Ordinary Share 37.1p
AIM Shares 104.0p
DP67 Ordinary Share 27.5p

In advance of the merger with Foresight Ventures VCT plc (formerly Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc), the Board of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value of its share classes, as at 15 November 2024 were as follows:

Pence Per Share
15 November 2024
Ventures Ordinary Share 42.0p
Healthcare Ordinary Share 37.0p
AIM Shares 104.3p
DP67 Ordinary Share 27.4p

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
 Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
 Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


MENAFN15112024004107003653ID1108890158


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search