Net Asset Value(S)

Date
11/15/2024 8:46:01 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
NET ASSET VALUES
15 NOVEMBER 2024
Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Values of its share classes, as at 30 September 2024 were as follows:
|
| Pence Per Share
|
| 30 September 2024
| Ventures Ordinary Share
| 41.8p
| Healthcare Ordinary Share
| 37.1p
| AIM Shares
| 104.0p
| DP67 Ordinary Share
| 27.5p
In advance of the merger with Foresight Ventures VCT plc (formerly Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc), the Board of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value of its share classes, as at 15 November 2024 were as follows:
|
| Pence Per Share
|
| 15 November 2024
| Ventures Ordinary Share
| 42.0p
| Healthcare Ordinary Share
| 37.0p
| AIM Shares
| 104.3p
| DP67 Ordinary Share
| 27.4p
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
MENAFN15112024004107003653ID1108890158
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.