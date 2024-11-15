Asian World Film Festival Reveals Asian Vision Program Lineup, Snow Leopard And Bruce Lee Honorees, And Jury Members

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Filmmakers Sergei Bodrov and Peter Ho-Sun Chan and Kathryn Bernado Named Snow Leopard Awardees and Martial Artist Mark Dacascos, Bruce Lee Awardee

Festival Announces Competition and Short Jury Members

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th Annual Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) is proud to announce the lineup for its inaugural Asian Vision program, which was conceived to showcase new and exceptional Asian features that have participated in major A-list film festivals and/or garnered international acclaim. The program of eight motion pictures (see list below) will be held November 17-19, 2024, with the top film receiving the Asian Vision Best Film Award. The 10th Annual Asian World Film Festival takes place November 13 - 21, 2024, at the Culver Theatre in Culver City, CA.

AWFF Jury Members (L-R) Sue Shaheen, Sam Kadi, Patti Lee, Iris Wang, Jiin Jang and Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen attend the Asian World Film Festival opening night

"The Legends of Eternal Snow" Photo Courtesy of AWFF

This year's Snow Leopard Lifetime Achievement Award , the Festival's highest honor, will be presented to acclaimed director, screenwriter, and producer Sergei Bodrov in celebration of his remarkable 50-year career. Bodrov established his reputation as a visionary filmmaker with "Mongol: The Rise of Genghis Khan" (2007), nominated for the Academy Award® for Best Foreign Language Film, and "Prisoner of the Mountains" (1996), also an Oscar® nominee as well as a Cannes Film Festival FIPRESCI Prize-winner.

The Snow Leopard Outstanding Cinematic Achievement Award will be presented to director, producer, and screenwriter Peter Ho-Sun Chan, one of Hong Kong's most critically acclaimed and accomplished filmmakers. Known for his versatility and the scope of his work, Chan's landmark films, including "Comrades: Almost a Love Story" (1996) and "The Warlords" (2007), have earned him a remarkable 233 awards from more than 400 nominations. As previously announced, AWFF will screen "Comrades: Almost a Love Story," followed by a Q&A with Chan.

Multi-award-winning actress Kathryn Bernardo will receive the Snow Leopard Rising Star Award . Named Box Office Queen by lifestyle publication PeopleAsia and honored as Outstanding Asian Star at the Seoul International Drama Awards, Bernardo has established herself as one of the Philippines' most bankable and beloved performers. Her star power will be showcased at AWFF's closing night with the screening of her latest feature, "Hello, Love, Again."

The Bruce Lee Award will be presented to the multi-talented martial artist and actor Mark Dacascos, whose career spans nearly four decades of cinema. Dacascos has made his mark in more than 40 feature films, including memorable roles as the lethal assassin Zero in "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum," Mani in the French hit "Brotherhood of the Wolf," and Toby Wong in the cult action film "Drive."

Festival Executive Director Georges N. Chamchoum said, "Asian Vision is such an inspiring initiative. Celebrating the creativity and talent of Asian filmmakers, who may not always receive the recognition they deserve, is incredibly important. Plus, the program provides a unique platform for movie lovers to explore the vast and diverse world of Asian cinema. Organizing a new program like this truly highlights the richness and variety of films that come out of Asia, offering new perspectives and stories to audiences worldwide. It's a great way to foster a deeper appreciation for the art and culture that these films represent."

AWFF also named the jury lineup for both the Main Competition and Short Film Program.

The Snow Leopard Main Competition Jury will be led by Jury President Iris Wang, producer and VP of Shinework Pictures. Joining her on the panel are cinematographer and producer Patti Lee; singer, actress, presenter, and model Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen; award-winning filmmaker Sam Kadi; actress Stephanie Nur; award-winning actress and writer Sue Shaheen; and producer and actor Jiin Jang.

The Short Film Jury will be chaired by Joachim Zell, Head of HDR Content at BARCO. Other Short Film jurors include award-winning filmmaker David Boo; actress, fashion designer, and humanitarian Ayanat Ksenbai; award-winning cinematographer Jacek Laskus; award-winning filmmaker Sharon Park; award-winning screenwriter and director Aya Mheidly; award-winning director Jang Cheol-Soo; and producer and investor Zhu Xufang.

Asian Vision Lineup

In curating the Asian Vision program, AWFF focused on highlighting filmmakers and talent from lesser-known Asian countries and autonomous regions, aiming to increase their visibility and recognition on the international stage. The program will feature:



"Deal at the Border" (Kyrgyzstan), Dastan Zhapar Ryskeldi, director

"Hiding Saddam Hussein" (Iraq/Norway), Halkawt Mustafa, director

"Karina" (Yakutia), Marianna Siegen, director

"The Legends of Eternal Snow" (Yakutia), Alexey Romanov, director

"Mado" (Japan), MAO, director

"Night Courier" (Saudi Arabia), Ali Kalthami, director

"Smoking Tigers" (Japan), So Young Shelly Yo, director "The Killers" (South Korea), multiple directors

Detailed event information can be found on the AWFF website.

