RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN STEPHENS ANNUAL INVESTMENT CONFERENCE NASH2024

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX Holdings,

(NYSE: RMAX ), parent company of RE/MAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage, the first and only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., announced today that Chief Executive Officer Erik Carlson and Chief Officer Karri Callahan are scheduled to appear at the Stephens Annual on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. CST.

About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX ) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 140,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage, the first and only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., has grown to over 225 offices across more than 40 states.

