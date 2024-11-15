NXG Cushing® Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE: SRV) Announces The Preliminary Results Of Its Rights Offering

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The NXG Cushing® Midstream Fund (NYSE: SRV ) (the "Fund") announced the preliminary results of its transferable rights offering (the "Offer").

The Offer commenced on October 23, 2024, and expired on November 14, 2024 (the "Expiration Date").

The Offer entitled rights holders to subscribe for up to an aggregate of 1,004,176 of the Fund's common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Shares").

The subscription price was $41.80 per Common Share and was determined based upon a formula equal to 89% of the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") per Common Share at the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on the Expiration Date.

The Offer

was oversubscribed.

Common

Shares

will be issued promptly

after completion

and receipt

of all shareholder

payments

and

the

pro-rata allocation

of Common

Shares in

respect

of

the

over­ subscription privilege.

Gross proceeds

of the Offer

are expected

to be approximately

$42,000,000.

The Fund intends to invest the net proceeds

of the Offer

in

accordance

with its investment

objective

and policies.

This document is

not an offer

to sell any

securities

and is

not soliciting

an offer to buy any securities in

any jurisdiction

where

the offer or

sale is

not permitted.

This document is

not

an offering,

which can only be made by a

prospectus.

Investors

should

consider the

Fund's investment

objectives,

risks, charges and expenses carefully

before investing.

Such information,

including

other

information

about

the

Fund, can

be

found on file with the

Securities and Exchange Commission

and should

be read carefully

before investing.

About NXG Investment Management

Cushing Asset Management, LP ("Cushing") is doing business as NXG Investment Management, providing Next Generation investment strategies to investors seeking long-term growth in companies focused on a clean and sustainable future as well as traditional and transformational infrastructure companies. Cushing is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts.

About NXG Cushing ®

Midstream Energy

Fund

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with an investment objective to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in a portfolio of midstream energy investments. The Fund considers midstream energy investments to be investments that offer economic exposure to securities of midstream energy companies, which are companies that provide midstream energy services, including the gathering, transporting, processing, fractionation, storing, refining and distribution of natural resources, such as natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil refined petroleum products, biofuels, carbon sequestration, solar, and wind. The Fund considers a company to be a midstream energy company if at least 50% of its assets, income, sales or profits are committed to, derived from or otherwise related to midstream energy services. The Fund's Common Shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "SRV."

The Fund utilizes

leverage as part of its investment strategy. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

For information about the Fund, please contact your financial advisor.

Contact:

Blake Nelson

NXG Investment Management

214-692-6334



