NEWTON GOLF To Present At The Winter 2024 Investor Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMARILLO, CA, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWTON Company (Nasdaq: SPGC) (“NEWTON GOLF” or the“Company”), a technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, announces that Executive Chairman Greg Campbell will present a corporate overview at the Winter 2024 Investor Summit. The is being held virtually on November 21, 2024.

Event: Winter 2024 Investor Summit Presentation Date: November 21, 2024 Time: 2:30 PM ET Webcast Link:

Mr. Campbell will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered investors of the conference.

For more information and to register for the conference, please click here:

About NEWTON GOLF: A Sacks Parente Company

NEWTON GOLF: A Sacks Parente Company, is a technology-forward golf company that help golfers elevate their game. With a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, the Company's innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design, and pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts.

In consideration of its growth opportunities in golf shaft technologies, the Company expanded its manufacturing business in April of 2022 to develop the advanced Newton brand of premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company's intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States, while also expanding into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth.

The Company's future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company's websites, Club Champion retail stores, and distributors in the United States, Japan, and South Korea. For more information, please visit the Company's website at or on social media at @newtongolfco.com, @newtonshafts, or @gravityputters.

