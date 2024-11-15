(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Survey fielded after the U.S. presidential election reveals 57% of U.S. adults say misinformation and "fake news" are key issues impacting trust in news media

Notwithstanding, 71% of Americans believe companies should advertise in news media, viewing it as essential support for journalism

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 65% of Americans say advertising in news is important, though trust challenges remain, according to a survey Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW ) released on November 14 as part of its Future of News initiative . The post-election flash poll conducted by

Stagwell and its research consultancy HarrisX, which surveyed 1,510 U.S. adults between November 11-12, reveals Americans' perspectives on the media landscape, factors influencing their trust in news media and public support for brand advertising in news.

Key findings from the post-election survey include:

Mark Penn, Chairman & CEO of Stagwell, presented flash poll findings during the Future of News Washington, D.C. Summit.

Trust and Perception: 65% of U.S. adults say it's important for companies to advertise in news, and 66% have a more positive perception of companies that do so.

Preferred News Sources: Local (73%) and broadcast TV (67%), newspapers (66%), and radio (65%) are the top trusted news sources.

Misinformation's Role in Breaking Trust: The main issues impacting Americans' trust in news media are misinformation and fake news (57%), poor separation between news and opinion content (46%), and sensationalism and bias (44%).

CTA for Younger Generations: 56% of Americans say it's important for younger generations to watch the news more than they currently do. Factors to Increase Trust in News: To build trust in news media, Americans want more emphasis on fact-checking (58%), clear separation between news and opinion content (58%) and a balanced perspective on all issues (54%).

This study follows Stagwell's U.S. and U.K. News Advertising studies

released earlier this year which reveal ads placed adjacent to news topics such as politics, inflation, and crime perform as effectively as those placed next to business, entertainment, and sports stories.

"Americans continue to recognize the importance of news and the importance of advertisers supporting the news industry," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell. "But all is not completely rosy as questions about trust, particularly among Republicans, continue to dog the industry."

These findings highlight the continued importance of news media as a platform for brand engagement. Stagwell is committed to initiating data-driven discussions with advertisers about their investment in news. This topic and more were discussed at the Future of News post-election summit in Washington on November 14.

To learn more and get involved, please contact [email protected] .

