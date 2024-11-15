RIFM President Dr. Anne Marie Api Receives MASOT's 2024 Ambassador Of Toxicology Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Dr. Api received the award and gave the keynote address at the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the Society of Toxicology's Fall 2024 Meeting

MAHWAH, N.J., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials, (RIFM) President Anne Marie Api, PhD, Fellow ATS, received one of the world's most coveted toxicology distinctions, The Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the Society of Toxicology's Ambassador of Toxicology Award, at MASOT's Fall 2024 Meeting.

MASOT's President, John T. Szilagyi, PhD, presented Dr. Api with the award during the event, which took place earlier this week.

In addition to receiving the award, Dr. Api gave the keynote address speech, presenting RIFM's nearly six decades of fragrance safety science leadership to a packed audience of toxicology academics, professionals, and students.

"It was a great honor to receive the award," Dr. Api said, "and MASOT's focus at the event on the safe use of natural ingredients provided an ideal opportunity in which to outline RIFM's thorough natural complex substance (NCS) safety assessment program."

RIFM's NCS safety assessments follow the Institute's peer-reviewed criteria document, The RIFM approach to evaluating Natural Complex Substances (NCS) . RIFM's Director of Scientific Operations, Danielle Botelho, PhD, detailed how the Institute assesses the safe use of NCS fragrance ingredients in an earlier Q&A at rifm/question/how-are-natural-complex-substances-ncs-evaluated .

"As we celebrate Dr. Anne Marie Api's remarkable achievements and her receipt of the MASOT 2024 Ambassador of Toxicology Award, we are reminded of the profound impact her work has had on the field of toxicology," Dr. Szilagyi said. "Her dedication to both advancing fragrance safety science and maintaining the highest ethical standards is truly inspiring. Congratulations, Dr. Api, on this well-deserved honor."

RIFM assesses the safety of fragrance ingredients by the most current, internationally accepted guidelines-and has done so since its founding in 1966. RIFM's peer-reviewed safety assessments and research are free to the public via elsevier.

